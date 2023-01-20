ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Russian nuclear conglomerate has aided war effort: documents

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289qTO_0kM0QCbe00

The Russian state-run nuclear energy corporation Rosatom has been supplying the country’s military with missile fuel amid its invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Friday .

The Post reviewed documents showing that the company has offered to provide goods to military units and weapons manufacturers that have faced international sanctions. The manufacturers include a producer of missile systems, one that creates unguided bombs and multiple missile launch systems and several that make armored carriers and tanks, among others.

The Post reviewed a letter that was dated October sent from the department head of Rosatom that Ukrainian intelligence officials obtained. The letter mentioned a meeting between the company, the Russian Defense Ministry and representatives of the weapons manufacturers.

The Post reported that Rosatom has presented itself as a civilian company that operates nuclear power plants throughout the world through commercial partnerships, but the documents amid the war in Ukraine have shown how it is connected to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Rosatom employees reportedly helped facilitate Russian forces taking control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and a Russian decree revealed.

The Post reported that witnesses have said Rosatom employees who were stationed at the plant seemed to have directed some Russian artillery that hit the plant, threatening its stability and potentially risking a nuclear accident.

Rosatom told the Post in response to a request for comment that all its claims were false.

Daniel Fred, a former sanctions coordinator for the State Department, told the Post that Rosatom providing aid for the Russian arms industry is a “sanctionable” offense.

Ukraine has previously called for its allies to place sanctions on Rosatom over its role in Russia taking the Zaporizhzhia plant, but it has not happened so far.

The company is heavily involved in providing nuclear power to much of the world, including the United States and Western Europe, which could create a difficult economic situation if sanctions are placed on it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Purchases Nearly Two Dozen Mobile Crematoriums From China As Russia Continues To Suffer 'Irretrievable Losses' In War

Vladimir Putin has reportedly purchased 21 mobile crematoriums from China in a sneaky ploy to hide the true death tolls Russian forces have suffered in the war. It's been reported the controversial leader was recently informed that the shipment "is ready and will be delivered to Russia via third countries in the near future."However, video of the alleged vehicles has surfaced, with some reports claiming Putin has already received them and given the order for the crematoriums to be deployed alongside Russian troops. This comes as experts predict Russia has suffered "irretrievable losses" that could reach 220,000 by May 1...
Business Insider

5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukrainians Launch Widespread Counter Strikes on Russian Targets as Weapons, Training Reach Belarus

Ukraine made attacks on 17 Russian troop concentrations and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile targets. This update comes from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. “Over the past day, the Defense Forces aviation carried out seventeen strikes in the occupier's focus areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

856K+
Followers
94K+
Post
609M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy