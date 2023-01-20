The Sound is on! The new $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in San Diego County With These Events
Billions around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 22, 2023 and around that date. The holiday marks a new lunar calendar and the coming of spring. The holiday is a time for Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian cultures (and anyone who celebrates) to gather with friends and family and ring in a new year of fortune and abundance.
delmartimes.net
Sax legend Charles Lloyd returning for La Jolla Athenaeum’s star-studded 33rd jazz concert season
James Moody, Toots Thielemans and Jim Hall are just some of the late jazz legends who have performed in San Diego under the auspices of the La Jolla Athenaeum’s jazz concert series since its inception in 1989. But saxophonist and flutist Charles Lloyd — who will celebrate his 85th...
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
Eater
Three-Michelin-Starred Addison Promotes From Within After Chef de Cuisine Departs
A changing of the culinary guard is taking place at Addison, the only three-starred Michelin restaurant in San Diego. Stefani De Palma has stepped down from her role of chef de cuisine after assuming that position in 2016. She helped shepherd the restaurant to its three-star Michelin status, working alongside its executive chef William Bradley. Since joining Addison in 2008, De Palma has also been its pastry chef, chef de partie, chef tournant, pastry sous chef, and sous chef. Previously, she studied at Le Cordon Bleu, externed in Italy, and was voted a Eater Young Guns semi-finalist in 2017.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
San Diego’s 101.5 KGB FM radio station to debut new morning show
The local classic rock station 101.5 KGB FM will debut a brand new morning show on Monday, iHeartMedia San Diego announced.
orangecountyzest.com
New Upscale, Casual Restaurant in Newport Beach
Visit the new upscale, casual restaurant JOEY Newport Beach at Fashion Island. Now open with a team of award-winning chefs and a menu defined by global and local recipes, JOEY redefines dining. Plus, with happy hour daily from 3pm – 6pm and extra on Sunday through Thursday from 9pm –...
'I want the city to reduce it': Short-term rentals in Bird Rock neighborhood bring worries of saturation
La Jolla has about 10 percent of the short-term vacation rentals that have received licenses from the city of San Diego.
13th Annual Lunar New Year Festival kicks off in City Heights
Little Saigon San Diego, a local non-profit, hosted its 13th San Diego Lunar New Year Festival at the Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
'King Tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
KPBS
High San Diego utility bills could not come at a worse time
Michelle Bales has lived just east of downtown San Diego in the same South Park apartment for nearly 20 years. “It’s cozy. It’s warm,” Bales said. “I really like it. It’s close to work as well, which is a huge plus.”. But her 650 square...
SanDiego.com
The 11 Best Burgers in San Diego
When it comes to trying new food places, San Diego has got everyone covered. Whether you are a burger lover or just looking for good San Diego burgers, there is no shortage of places to go There are 11 places in San Diego that we would mark as the best burger joints, thanks to not only their amazing burgers but because of the area that they are in, the feel of the restaurants, and your options for additional food and drinks. No matter where in San Diego you’re located, you’ll find notorious burgers all around.
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete wraps up day 8 in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, entered its eighth day on Monday morning in Downtown San Diego Court. Cross-examination continued of Det. Jesse Vicente, one of the lead investigators on the disappearance of Maya Millete. Det....
Black's Beach in Torrey Pines split in two after dramatic bluff collapse
SAN DIEGO — Usually, the stretch of beach from Torrey Pines State Beach to Black's Beach is one continuous strip of sand, but late last week, a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two. Ezra...
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears Offers a ‘Bear-y’ Special Valentine’s Day
Skip the usual flowers and candy, San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears, an accredited big cat, and exotic animal sanctuary, is offering Valentine’s Day activities for couples, friends, and families— for the adventurous type, the romantic type — or both. Impress your Valentine with an un-“fur”-gettable...
seniorresource.com
Shorecliffs Terrace and SEVEN More Mobile Home Parks Near San Diego!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? While they can be a great option for retirement living, many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 8 highest-rated mobile home parks near San Diego!
