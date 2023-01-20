Read full article on original website
San Jose Earthquakes sign goalkeeper Daniel from Internacional
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired goalkeeper Daniel from Brazilian Serie A club Internacional, using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). He joins through the 2024 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2025. "Daniel comes to San Jose with an impressive pedigree from a top league and club in South...
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer
Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
Aaron Herrera speaks out on his trade from Real Salt Lake to CF Montreal
CF Montreal full-back Aaron Herrera has admitted he was surprised to be leaving Real Salt Lake this winter, but is looking forward to getting started with his new club. He originally signed for RSL as a homegrown back in 2017, going on to make 124 MLS regular season appearances for the club, scoring once and providing 19 assists.
FC Cincinnati sign homegrown goalkeeper Paul Walters to professional contract
FC Cincinnati have signed homegrown goalkeeper Paul Walters to a professional contract, the club announced Friday. Walters has penned a four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option on 2027, becoming the third academy player to sign with FCC this offseason alongside midfielders Stiven Jimenez and Malik Pinto.
Colorado Rapids sign Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from Wolves
The Colorado Rapids have signed Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday. Ronan has signed a four-year deal that keeps him at Dick's Sporting Goods Park through the 2026 MLS season. “Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play...
Fernando Ortiz rejects 'crisis mode' after Club America's third consecutive draw
With just three points in the last three games, America head coach Fernando Ortiz insists the team is not in ‘crisis mode’ yet.
Man City confirm signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield
Man City have signed Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Athletic Club
Colorado Rapids homegrown Darren Yapi out to prove he can 'be the best'
Colorado Rapids homegrown Darren Yapi has a big year ahead of him where he'll look to break into the senior team.
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Player ratings as Catalans grind out narrow win
Player ratings from La Liga clasn between Barcelona and Getafe.
Charlotte FC to celebrate the life of Anton Walkes on Tuesday
Charlotte FC have announced they'll hold a celebration of the life of Anton Walkes on Tuesday, January 24. Walkes passed away on Thursday following a boating accident near Miami, South Florida, where Charlotte were in pre-season training ahead of the 2023 MLS campaign. Naturally, there has been an outpouring of...
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Erik ten Hag hails Mikel Arteta as the Premier League's best manager
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta is currently the Premier League's best coach.
Premier League Team of the Half-Season - 2022/23
The best XI of Premier League players from the first half of the 2022/23 season.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Why is The Angel by Louis Dunford an Arsenal Anthem?
What is the story behind 'The Angel' by Louis Dunford and how did it become an Arsenal anthem?
Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos win in Bilbao
Player ratings from the clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid in La Liga.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Southampton - Carabao Cup
Predicting Eddie Howe's starting XI for Newcastle's trip to Southampton for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle: Player ratings as Eagles hold Champions League hopefuls
Player ratings from Newcastle's goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Chelsea open talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have held talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto.
