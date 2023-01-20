ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Colorado Rapids sign Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from Wolves

The Colorado Rapids have signed Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday. Ronan has signed a four-year deal that keeps him at Dick's Sporting Goods Park through the 2026 MLS season. “Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play...
COLORADO STATE
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer

Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
Aaron Herrera speaks out on his trade from Real Salt Lake to CF Montreal

CF Montreal full-back Aaron Herrera has admitted he was surprised to be leaving Real Salt Lake this winter, but is looking forward to getting started with his new club. He originally signed for RSL as a homegrown back in 2017, going on to make 124 MLS regular season appearances for the club, scoring once and providing 19 assists.
Alexander Callens leaves NYCFC for La Liga side Girona FC

Defender Alexander Callens has left New York City FC to join La Liga side Girona FC, the club announced Monday. Callens spent six years with NYCFC having joined prior to the 2017 season, going on to make 193 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, the 35-time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting Kansas City waive Spanish midfielder Uri Rosell

Sporting Kansas City have announced they've waived midfielder Uri Rosell, bringing his second spell at the club to an end. Rosell signed a two-year contract with SKC back in December 2021 and went on to make appearances across all competitions last season, taking his total number of games to the club to 77, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
KANSAS STATE
