Colorado Rapids sign Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from Wolves
The Colorado Rapids have signed Irish midfielder Connor Ronan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Monday. Ronan has signed a four-year deal that keeps him at Dick's Sporting Goods Park through the 2026 MLS season. “Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play...
AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud hints at MLS transfer
Olivier Giroud has revealed his admiration for Major League Soccer amid questions about his AC Milan future. The veteran striker - who became France's all-time record goalscorer at the 2022 World Cup - continues to deliver, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 22 combined Serie A and Champions League appearances so far this season.
Aaron Herrera speaks out on his trade from Real Salt Lake to CF Montreal
CF Montreal full-back Aaron Herrera has admitted he was surprised to be leaving Real Salt Lake this winter, but is looking forward to getting started with his new club. He originally signed for RSL as a homegrown back in 2017, going on to make 124 MLS regular season appearances for the club, scoring once and providing 19 assists.
Alexander Callens leaves NYCFC for La Liga side Girona FC
Defender Alexander Callens has left New York City FC to join La Liga side Girona FC, the club announced Monday. Callens spent six years with NYCFC having joined prior to the 2017 season, going on to make 193 appearances for the club across all competitions. During that time, the 35-time...
Man City confirm signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield
Man City have signed Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield.
FC Cincinnati sign homegrown goalkeeper Paul Walters to professional contract
FC Cincinnati have signed homegrown goalkeeper Paul Walters to a professional contract, the club announced Friday. Walters has penned a four-year deal through the 2026 MLS season with a club option on 2027, becoming the third academy player to sign with FCC this offseason alongside midfielders Stiven Jimenez and Malik Pinto.
Jordan Morris & Cristian Roldan aiming for 'more championships' with Seattle Sounders
Fresh from signing new contracts, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan are aiming to keep the good times rolling with the Seattle Sounders. Alongside teenage midfielder Danny Leyva, Morris and Roldan committed their long-term futures to the Rave Green last week, extending stays with the club totalling over 400 appearances between the two combined.
Arsenal confirm signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia
Arsenal have completed the signing of Poland centre-back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.
Liga MX Week 3: Pumas triumphs, Club America remains winless
The 2023 Liga MX Clausura is well underway.
Sporting Kansas City waive Spanish midfielder Uri Rosell
Sporting Kansas City have announced they've waived midfielder Uri Rosell, bringing his second spell at the club to an end. Rosell signed a two-year contract with SKC back in December 2021 and went on to make appearances across all competitions last season, taking his total number of games to the club to 77, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
Uli Hoeness reveals why Bayern Munich could struggle to sign Harry Kane
Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has cast doubt over the club's pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
'Yaya Toure! Kolo Toure!' Football chant origin and video
A look at the origin and original video of the famous football chant for Yaya Toure and his older brother Kolo Toure.
Erik ten Hag hails Mikel Arteta as the Premier League's best manager
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta is currently the Premier League's best coach.
Why is The Angel by Louis Dunford an Arsenal Anthem?
What is the story behind 'The Angel' by Louis Dunford and how did it become an Arsenal anthem?
Colorado Rapids homegrown Darren Yapi out to prove he can 'be the best'
Colorado Rapids homegrown Darren Yapi has a big year ahead of him where he'll look to break into the senior team.
Mudryk, Willian & Fred: The fantasy Shakhtar Donetsk XI without transfers
Shakhtar Donetsk have had some pretty special players over the years. Here is an eleven of their most expensive sales, with Mykhaylo Mudryk top of the list.
Chelsea open talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto
Chelsea have held talks with Lyon over right-back Malo Gusto.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Athletic Club
Julian Gressel admits 'surprise' at USMNT call-up
Vancouver Whitecaps winger Julian Gressel has admitted his call-up to the United States Men's National Team came as a 'surprise'.
WSL goalkeepers with most clean sheets of all time
The goalkeepers with the most WOmen's Super League clean sheets in the competition's history.
