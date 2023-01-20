A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.

