Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
‘The job ahead must be massive and positive’: What MLK’s legacy looks like in 6 Syracuse changemakers
Syracuse University gives out an Unsung Heroes Award every year during their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which this year took place on Sunday, Jan. 22. The school has given out this award since 1994 to community leaders who embody MLK’s vision for an equal nation and world.
Syracuse University’s cannabis curriculum offers students entryway into industry
NY Cannabis Insider is working with students at Syracuse University on a series of stories about cannabis education programs throughout the state. The state of New York is in a strange gray area when it comes to cannabis – while the drug has been legalized in the state for recreational use, there are still several barriers that remain in the federal arena.
SyraQs: Syracuse resident rescued from a drug addict now counsels Loretto employees
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
Rashaad, Dior, now Brexialee. Can latest child’s senseless death finally spur change? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is no making sense of the death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, the 11-year-old Syracuse girl killed Monday evening in a drive-by shooting while on her way home from the corner store with a gallon of milk. Words fail to convey the heartbreak of her family, her friends and classmates, her...
People to know in NY cannabis: Joshua Allyn
Josh Allyn is the founder and CEO of Tap Root Fields. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the founder and current CEO of Tap Root...
Onondaga Community College launches an ‘affordable’ online cannabis education program
Onondaga Community College announced today it is starting a new education program to help students find what it calls an “affordable pathway” into what is expected to be the fast-growing New York state cannabis industry. OCC’s CannabisHub will offer classes leading to certificates in cannabis cultivation, processing and...
CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot
The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say
A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
Axe: Dino Babers’ staff shakeup has made stability obsolete
Syracuse, N.Y. — Stability. Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack used that word in describing the appeal of recruits committing to play football for Dino Babers in an interview with syracuse.com back in December.
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
localsyr.com
What’s Going Around: January 23, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.
Hear Brexialee in a video filmed before her death: ‘I think Syracuse is amazing’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Hughie Stone Fish and his brother, Avery, were watching the news from Syracuse as the sun was rising in Los Angeles last week. As they read and watched the stories about Brexialee Torres-Ortiz getting gunned down while she carried a gallon of milk back to her home, Hughie Stone Fish realized he knew Brexi.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Republicans call NY Gov. Hochul a ‘hypocrite’ over plan to phase out gas stoves
Republican lawmakers are pushing back against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to phase out gas stoves, calling her a “hypocrite” over past photos of her using gas ranges at her home in Buffalo and the governor’s mansion in Albany. “The governor’s push to ban gas...
Lawmakers in some states, including NY, seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
