Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Joshua Allyn

Josh Allyn is the founder and CEO of Tap Root Fields. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the founder and current CEO of Tap Root...
COLORADO STATE
Syracuse.com

CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot

The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
CHAUMONT, NY
WIBX 950

CNY Child, 12, Makes Threat Against School; NYSP Say

A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school. That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties

Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
