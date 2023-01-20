ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma

Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
KFOR

Today in Oklahoma: Oakwood Springs Treatment Center

Sponsored Content – Oakwood Springs – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Lamar Frizzell, CEO, and Mongo Allen, Director of Business Development, of Oakwood Springs treatment center. Oakwood Springs sets out to solve the largest healthcare challenge of our generation, the lack of access to quality care for mental illness and addiction.
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
KETV.com

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Z94

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
KFOR

Winter Storm Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday. 12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma. 3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as...
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma

The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma

A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
KRMG

Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma

A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
