Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Michael J. Fox says he became an alcoholic, hid Parkinson's diagnosis: 'There's no way out'
In a new documentary, Michael J. Fox opens up about Parkinson's disease and how he used alcohol to cope with his diagnosis. "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie," which premiered Friday at Sundance Film Festival, traces the life and career of the beloved "Back to the Future" star, who was diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder in 1991. But the actor, now 61, hid his health struggles from the public for the next seven years as he grappled privately with denial and depression.
