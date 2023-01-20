ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

By Sabrina Franza
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.

That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.

No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.

In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased SNAP benefits by issuing "emergency allotments," an increase in funding per participant to help pay for food during the pandemic.

Each household received a minimum of $95 over what they'd been receiving pre-pandemic.

Experts estimate that will affect about 2 million recipients just in the state of Illinois, taking away anywhere between $95 and $200 per month.

That includes a single mother of four CBS 2 spoke with who's been receiving benefits for 19 years. The last three years, the money on her link card, which holds the funds, was a little higher.

"Even if it's $20 that you're losing, it can make a big difference and mostly nowadays that everything is so expensive," said Ana Salgado, a SNAP recipient. "It would just make it more of a burden for the parent to try to figure out how she's gonna make up that extra hundred or whatever it is that they're taking away."

The change starts after Feb. 28.

Eva Buchholz
3d ago

it's always easy for the ones that are healthy with good jobs to say, it's called get a job... I had a good job with benefits, then out of blue I got throat cancer, and I never smoked, WTH!! I thought... anyhoo, I was left go of my job ( layoff) they said, yeah right, I knew better... for 2 years I looked for work and soon as they saw my neck with that disk the interview was over before it even started. so, now I'm just making it from week to week... so, when you people can stand in someone else shoes that can't work, SHUT UP!!!

Lorri Alsot
3d ago

God dam 19 years and she's still collecting stop having kids go after there fathers not the tax payers. I'm so sick of supporting all these people!

shawna Reynolds
3d ago

as a disabled person on SSI I would only get $19 in food stamps for 1 person without children. but I have 3 children 6 and under and does effect all of us. and no I don't ask for handouts either. I will go without in order to feed my children. I rarely go to food pantries and only get help for Christmas so my children get at least 1 present. because I simply can't afford it. priorities and my children always come 1st.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

