Chicago, IL

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.

Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.

As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.

Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.

