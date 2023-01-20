Read full article on original website
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosts new building groundbreaking ceremony
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local sheriff’s office in the east is getting a new administration building. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the construction of its new administration building. The 33,000-square-foot headquarters will be located off New Hope road in Greenville. It’s...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified food protection manager present. Food employees do not wash hands after touching trash can and between changing tasks. Meats, raw and cooked, in fridge in open ziplock bags. Some foods not being kept at proper temperature.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police Department hosting gang awareness seminar
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police will hold a seminar on gang awareness. The Rocky Mount Police Department will host the Community Gang Awareness 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The event will be in the Booker T. Theater at 170 E. Thomas St. in downtown Rocky Mount.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 12/11, Juelz Amier Smith born to Jazmine Denise Smith. 12/11, Ashley Valeria Romero Acevedo born to Martha Acevedo and Jose Romero. 12/13, Madicen Aliyse Brown...
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
Camp Lejeune Community Schools taking part in DoDEA pilot program
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune Community Schools is taking part in a Department of Defense Education Activity three-year program to children of full-time, active-duty service members living off base. “Our families, especially those who live remote from the installation, are often challenged to match their duty schedules to their children’s school and childcare […]
WNCT
Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect identified
Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Second victim dies in New Bern shooting, suspect …. Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said. Police chess club. Marines take part in weeklong training...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 20, 21 & 22
Walter House, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2023 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Wilmington. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. ROBERT H. GASKILL, Morehead City. Robert H. Gaskill,...
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Man approved for parole in 1990 Sampson murder
A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder has been approved for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence. He is schedu
neusenews.com
Violent drug dealer who threatened law enforcement receives nine years in federal prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joseph Michael Wilson, also known as “Mike Mike,” 37, of Kinston North Carolina, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine. Wilson pled guilty to the charges on November 15, 2022. “Law enforcement officers put...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
New Bern man pleads guilty in murder of government official, sentenced to 25 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man pled guilty in the second-degree murder of a government official and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced on Monday. Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern, pled guilty on Jan. 13 and was sentenced […]
WITN
Beaufort County man facing eight drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested a Beaufort County man on multiple drug charges last week. Jaquan Kinlaw was arrested Thursday for four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
rrspin.com
Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
WNCT
Be Our Guest: Halftime Pub & Grub
Join Meghan in New Bern at Halftime Pub & Grub as she shows you a delicious dining experience. Plus, how you can get a great deal! Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina's CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!. Be...
cbs17
2 nabbed for drugs after ‘very irate’ man makes threats in neighbor’s yard, Halifax County deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a gun who was “acting very irate” while making threats in his neighbor’s yard was later arrested on drug charges, according to deputies in Halifax County. The incident was reported by a 911 call on Jan. 10...
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
jocoreport.com
3 Kilos Of Cocaine Mailed To Johnston County Address
SELMA – Three kilos of cocaine, with a potential street value of $100,000, was seized by authorities after it was mailed to a Johnston County address. Tyler Clayshon Adams, age 31, of Kelly Road, Kinston, NC was arrested January 13, 2023 and charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, and single counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
