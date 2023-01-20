Seton Hall undergraduates speak with members of the University about the Pirate Priority discount on dual-degree and graduate programs. Last Thursday, a cold and damp day, dozens of students visited the first-floor atrium of Jubilee Hall to warm up with some free hot chocolate and to learn about, and register for, the Pirate Priority discount on dual-degree and graduate programs at Seton Hall. Gathered outside the beautiful new Global Commons, members of the Office of Graduate Affairs, along with the Graduate Directors from several different Colleges, talked informally with students about their goals and the graduate programs that would best serve them.

