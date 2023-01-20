Read full article on original website
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
Democratic Leader Says There's "No More Room" For MigrantsNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Coyote Breeding Season in New York as Begun -- Keep Your Pets SafeTracy StengelNew York City, NY
U.S. News Rankings Place Seton Hall University’s Online Education Leadership in Top 17 Percent
Graduates of Seton Hall's education leadership programs are making an impact as curriculum supervisors, principals and superintendents in school districts around the country. In its new national survey of online graduate education programs, U.S. News and World Report has recognized the College of Education and Human Services' online graduate program in Education Leadership, Management and Policy as one of the top in the nation, rising significantly over the last year.
Rev. Forrest M. Pritchett Named Interim Director of Africana Studies
Rev. Dr. Forrest M. Pritchett, a longtime civil rights leader and eminent voice at Seton Hall for 45 years, has been named interim director of Africana Studies. His appointment began on January 15 and will continue for one year. Rev. Pritchett is well-known for his wide experience at the University,...
MLK Scholars Meet Harvard Scholar, Reflect on Symposium
During Seton Hall University's fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Symposium, various first-year Martin Luther King Program Scholars prepared a presentation on the unique aspects and characteristics of Rev. Dr. King’s leadership style and how each leadership attribute was developed in the context of the civil rights movement. The leadership attributes ranged from how to use your voice effectively to listening to one’s followers to how to build allies.
Letter to Future Students: Education Alumna Reminisces Time at Seton Hall
Julia Van Ness, B.S.E. '18, now an 8th grade special education inclusion teacher, recalls her time as an undergraduate student in the Elementary and Special Education program at Seton Hall University. Van Ness describes her first moments at the College of Education and Human Services as her “new home” to inspire others to become educators themselves, in which Seton Hall provides experiential learning opportunities and dedicated faculty for students to grow in their field.
Hot Chocolate, Sweet Deal on Grad Programs
Seton Hall undergraduates speak with members of the University about the Pirate Priority discount on dual-degree and graduate programs. Last Thursday, a cold and damp day, dozens of students visited the first-floor atrium of Jubilee Hall to warm up with some free hot chocolate and to learn about, and register for, the Pirate Priority discount on dual-degree and graduate programs at Seton Hall. Gathered outside the beautiful new Global Commons, members of the Office of Graduate Affairs, along with the Graduate Directors from several different Colleges, talked informally with students about their goals and the graduate programs that would best serve them.
Graduate Online Nursing Programs Again Rank Best in NJ, Top 20 Percent in Nation
This year the programs were ranked 33rd in the nation out of 203 programs at colleges and universities across the United States that met the criteria for inclusion. Placing 33rd out of 203 programs in the U.S. News ranking puts Seton Hall in the Top 16 percent of all programs in the nation, 4th among all Catholic colleges and universities and makes it, again, the top-ranked program in New Jersey.
Writer Marina Antropow Cramer Presents Her Book 'Roads'
The Russian and East European Studies Program, the Slavic Club, and the Department of History will welcome to Seton Hall the writer Marina Antropow Cramer, who will present her book Roads (2017) and give a talk "Between Two Tyrants: One Family's Journey from Stalin's Russia to Hitler's Labor Camps". The...
