Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Agriculture Online
Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled". However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit...
Agriculture Online
Ship traffic at Istanbul's Bosphorus suspended due to rudder failure -shipping agency
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Traffic at Turkey's Bosphorus strait was suspended due to rudder failure, the Tribeca shipping agency said on Sunday. According to a report shared by the agency, Gibraltar flagged ship Vos Apollo had a rudder failure during strait passage and was being assisted by a tug escort. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's anti-GMO farm policies
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. farm and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, as lingering disagreements threaten decades of booming corn trade between the neighbors. Washington's concerns center on the Mexican president's push to ban so-called biotech...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans drop to 1-1/2-week low on improved Argentine weather
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday to their lowest in more than one week, as expectations of rains in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over supplies. Corn fell to a one-week low, while wheat slid after closing higher on...
Agriculture Online
Forecasted rain in Argentina too late to salvage crops
Hot and dry weather continued to take its toll on crops in Argentina during the third full week of January 2023, week-ending Jan. 21. According to data from WeatherTrends360 this was the third hottest and first driest third week of January in over 30 years for Argentina’s main soybean-growing regions. The drought stress, compounded by hot temperatures, has resulted in significant declines in expected yields for the soybean and corn crop in Argentina. The good news is that rain is in the forecast for Argentina in the weeks ahead. The bad news is that the rains arrive a little too late to salvage the growing season.
Comments / 0