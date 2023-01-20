Hot and dry weather continued to take its toll on crops in Argentina during the third full week of January 2023, week-ending Jan. 21. According to data from WeatherTrends360 this was the third hottest and first driest third week of January in over 30 years for Argentina’s main soybean-growing regions. The drought stress, compounded by hot temperatures, has resulted in significant declines in expected yields for the soybean and corn crop in Argentina. The good news is that rain is in the forecast for Argentina in the weeks ahead. The bad news is that the rains arrive a little too late to salvage the growing season.

