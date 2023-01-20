Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will...
Press Release: UPDATE 1-High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says
(Adds comment from Cal-Maine) Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often...
Bank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The share of bank finance going to renewable energy rather than fossil fuels has little changed in six years, raising questions about how fast lenders are pushing energy clients to become greener, according to research published Tuesday. Since 2016 renewable energy has taken 7% of...
Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian wheat prices hit a fresh record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year's lower crop, dealers and farmers said. India, the world's...
Chinese buyers returned for French barley this month -traders
PARIS/HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers are thought to have booked at least several large vessels of French barley this month, swelling a French export programme as merchants ship out a previous round of sales from late last year, European traders said. China has become a major export market...
Russia's Lavrov says Black Sea grain deal 'more or less' being fulfilled
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were "more or less being fulfilled". However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 8-12 cents, corn down 4-8, soybeans down 10-16
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat down on spillover pressure from...
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
Corn and soy close below support | Monday, January 23, 2022
Corn ended the day down 9¢ to $6.67. Soybeans are down 15¢ to $14.91. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors said in his morning update that initial support for March corn was at $6.68 and March soybeans was at $15.00. He said a close below those levels would...
