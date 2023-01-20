Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia
Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that construction is complete at a three-story, eight-unit multi-family building at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the project rises on the north side of the block between South 50th and South 51st streets. The development will span around 6,500 square feet (including cellar space). Permits list Baltimore Select Properties LLC aka Select Redevelopment as the contractor, and a construction cost of $850,000.
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
phillyvoice.com
House fire in Northeast Philadelphia injures 5 people
A house fire that spread to two neighboring homes in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning displaced 12 people, including four children. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park around 3:15 a.m. The first...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Quadruple Shooting That Left 3 Dead and 1 Hurt in Mayfair
An arrest was made in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood that left three people dead and a fourth person injured. Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested for the triple homicide and is currently in custody, police announced on Tuesday. The quadruple shooting, which investigators said appeared to be a...
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia.
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
fox29.com
Overwhelming demand briefly crashes Philadelphia Housing Authority website on first day of voucher program
The Philadelphia Housing Authority's website briefly crashed on Monday as it began its voucher program for affordable housing. It's the first time in over a decade that the department is accepting new applicants for affordable housing after finally clearing a backlog of requests.
Hit-and-run crashes hours apart kill woman in South Philadelphia, man riding bike in Kensington
Police are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-runs within the span of three hours Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82
Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
