ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Tops Out at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Garage in University City, West Philadelphia

Philly YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction has topped out at a nine-story parking garage for the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3800 Powelton Avenue in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed and engineered by Pennoni and THA Consulting, the massive structure will span 481,702 square feet and offer parking for 1,483 cars and 129 bicycles, as well as ground-level commercial space. Permits list HSC Builders & Construction as the contractor and a construction cost of $46.4 million.
PENN, PA
CBS Philly

Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that construction is complete at a three-story, eight-unit multi-family building at 5007 Pentridge Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by Ambit Architecture, the project rises on the north side of the block between South 50th and South 51st streets. The development will span around 6,500 square feet (including cellar space). Permits list Baltimore Select Properties LLC aka Select Redevelopment as the contractor, and a construction cost of $850,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

House fire in Northeast Philadelphia injures 5 people

A house fire that spread to two neighboring homes in Northeast Philadelphia early Tuesday morning displaced 12 people, including four children. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park around 3:15 a.m. The first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Quadruple Shooting That Left 3 Dead and 1 Hurt in Mayfair

An arrest was made in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood that left three people dead and a fourth person injured. Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested for the triple homicide and is currently in custody, police announced on Tuesday. The quadruple shooting, which investigators said appeared to be a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
Deadline

Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82

Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy