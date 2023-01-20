Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
WRDW-TV
Details emerging in Aiken County death of 1-year-old child
A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School is receiving a $20,000 donation on behalf of Box Tops for Education. With her knack for finding comedy amid the chaos, Leanne Morgan will be bring laughs to Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxg.com
Richmond Co. school bus app leaves parents wondering where their child is
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Some Richmond County parents say relying on an app to tell them where their student's bus is has gotten them nowhere. "It's scary. As a parent, your worst nightmare is not knowing where your child is." Several times since moving to Richmond County this school year, DJ Bailey's nightmare has been his reality.
WRDW-TV
Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
WRDW-TV
Accident reports may tell why 2 Augusta firetrucks overturned in a week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Locked up” brakes are getting the blame for both incidents in which an Augusta firetruck overturned in the past week. The most recent incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Waynesboro Road at Neely Road. Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call when Tender 12 went off the left side of the road and overturned.
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
WRDW-TV
Second firetruck in a week overturns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side Saturday night in south Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks labeled Tender 12 and Engine 12 were heading to a call on Neely Road. Tender 12 went...
wfxg.com
Pedestrian death investigation underway in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a pedestrian death in Beech Island. According to the Coroner's Office, it happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on Jefferson Davis Highway near Cherokee Drive. Officials say a woman was trying to cross the highway when she was hit by a 2014 Toyota Avalon driving south.
WRDW-TV
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
WRDW-TV
3 car-accident causes stand-still traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three car-accident causes a stand-still in traffic on Monday morning. According to authorities, the accident was at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway and Baston Road in Martinez. According to GDOT, the eastbound traffic is at a stand-still as of 10 a.m. Authorities confirmed that the...
wfxg.com
Child death under investigation in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Aiken County EMS responded to a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken Friday night for a call about an unresponsive child. When emergency crews arrived, they found the child, now identified as Alexavia Aguirre, in cardiac arrest.
WRDW-TV
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
WRDW-TV
Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
WRDW-TV
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
100, 103-year-olds celebrate birthdays in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — We have a few centenarians celebrating birthdays in the CSRA. Ms. Hattie Murcier lives in McCormick. She was born on January 22, 1923. Her secret to a long life is loving everyone. She drinks a cup of coffee every day and is on no meds. The family held a drive-thru parade […]
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
