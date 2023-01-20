GMS Girls Advance To Area Quarterfinals
The Greeneville Middle School girls turned to Julia Woolsey with their season on the line.
Thanks to her fourth-quarter effort, the Lady Devils won Thursday’s Area 1-3A tournament play-in game. Woolsey scored the only points of the final period for either team, as Greeneville won at Ross Robinson 23-20.
The Lady Devils trailed 16-12 at the half and 20-14 entering the fourth, when Woolsey took over. She made two field goals, including a 3-pointer, and went 4-of-4 at the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Kaydynse Gibson hit two 3s in the first half for her six points, and Millie Ward scored four points on two first-quarter baskets.
The Lady Devils will face Liberty Bell in the Area 1-3A tournament on Saturday, with tip set for 4:30 p.m. at Kingsport’s John Sevier Middle.
Greeneville’s boys will play Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
AREA 3-A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
At Cherokee High School
Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional
Saturday, Jan. 21
Play-in 1 — #3 North Greene vs. #6 Bulls Gap, 10:30 a.m.
Play-in 2 — #4 Surgoinsville vs. #5 West View, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Semifinal 1 — #1 Newport Grammar vs. Play-in 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — #2 Rogersville City vs. Play-in 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Third Place — semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
AREA 3-A BOYS TOURNAMENT
At Cherokee High School
Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional
Saturday, Jan. 21
Play-in 1 — #2 Bulls Gap vs. #7 Fall Branch, 9 a.m.
Play-in 2 — #6 North Greene vs. #3 Rogersville City, Noon
Play-in 3 — #4 West View vs. #5 Surgoinsville, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Semifinal 1 — #1 Newport Grammar vs. Play-in 3 winner, 5:15 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — Play-in 1 winner vs. Play-in 2 winner, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Third Place — semifinal losers, 5:15 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.
AREA 1-2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
At Church Hill MS
Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional
Friday, Jan. 20
Play-in — #8 South Greene vs. #9 Happy Valley
Saturday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinal 1 — #1 Sullivan Central vs. play-in winner, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2 — #4 Chuckey-Doak vs. #5 Church Hill, 12:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3 — #3 Unicoi County vs. #6 Johnson County, 3 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4 — #2 West Greene vs. #7 Rogersville, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Semifinal 1 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Third Place — semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
AREA 1-2A BOYS TOURNAMENT
At Church Hill MS
Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional
Friday, Jan. 20
Play-in — #9 West Greene vs. #8 Happy Valley
Saturday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinal 1 — #1 Chuckey-Doak vs. play-in winner, 11:15 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2 — #4 South Greene vs. #5 Church Hill, 1:45 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3 — #3 Johnson County vs. #6 Sullivan Central, 4:15 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4 — #2 Unicoi County vs. #7 Rogersville, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Semifinal 1 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 5:45 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Third Place — semifinal losers, 5:45 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
AREA 1-3A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Top 3 Teams Advance To Sectional
At John Sevier MS
Thursday, Jan. 19
Play-in — #9 Greeneville 23, #8 Ross Robinson 20
Saturday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinal 1 — #3 John Sevier vs. #6 Tennessee Middle, 9 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2 — #2 Indian Trail vs. #7 Sullivan East, 11:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 3 — #4 T.A. Dugger vs. #5 Sullivan Heights, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4 — #1 Liberty Bell vs. Greeneville, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Semifinal 1 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Third Place — semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
AREA 1-3A BOYS TOURNAMENT
Top 3 Teams Advance To Sectional
At John Sevier MS
Thursday, Jan. 19
Play-in — #8 Sullivan Heights defeated #9 Tennessee Middle
Saturday, Jan. 21
Quarterfinal 1 — #3 John Sevier vs. #6 Liberty Bell, 10:15 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2 — #2 Ross Robinson vs. #7 Indian Trail, 12:45 p.m.
Quarterfinal 3 — #4 T.A. Dugger vs. #5 Sullivan East, 3:15 p.m.
Quarterfinal 4 — #1 Greeneville vs. Sullivan Heights, 5:45 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 23
Semifinal 1 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinal 2 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Third Place — semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
Championship — semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
