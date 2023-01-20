ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

GMS Girls Advance To Area Quarterfinals

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn252_0kM0KBnT00

The Greeneville Middle School girls turned to Julia Woolsey with their season on the line.

Thanks to her fourth-quarter effort, the Lady Devils won Thursday’s Area 1-3A tournament play-in game. Woolsey scored the only points of the final period for either team, as Greeneville won at Ross Robinson 23-20.

The Lady Devils trailed 16-12 at the half and 20-14 entering the fourth, when Woolsey took over. She made two field goals, including a 3-pointer, and went 4-of-4 at the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kaydynse Gibson hit two 3s in the first half for her six points, and Millie Ward scored four points on two first-quarter baskets.

The Lady Devils will face Liberty Bell in the Area 1-3A tournament on Saturday, with tip set for 4:30 p.m. at Kingsport’s John Sevier Middle.

Greeneville’s boys will play Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.

AREA 3-A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

At Cherokee High School

Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional

Saturday, Jan. 21

Play-in 1 — #3 North Greene vs. #6 Bulls Gap, 10:30 a.m.

Play-in 2 — #4 Surgoinsville vs. #5 West View, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Semifinal 1 — #1 Newport Grammar vs. Play-in 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — #2 Rogersville City vs. Play-in 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Third Place — semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

AREA 3-A BOYS TOURNAMENT

At Cherokee High School

Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional

Saturday, Jan. 21

Play-in 1 — #2 Bulls Gap vs. #7 Fall Branch, 9 a.m.

Play-in 2 — #6 North Greene vs. #3 Rogersville City, Noon

Play-in 3 — #4 West View vs. #5 Surgoinsville, 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Semifinal 1 — #1 Newport Grammar vs. Play-in 3 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Play-in 1 winner vs. Play-in 2 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Third Place — semifinal losers, 5:15 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.

AREA 1-2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

At Church Hill MS

Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional

Friday, Jan. 20

Play-in — #8 South Greene vs. #9 Happy Valley

Saturday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinal 1 — #1 Sullivan Central vs. play-in winner, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2 — #4 Chuckey-Doak vs. #5 Church Hill, 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3 — #3 Unicoi County vs. #6 Johnson County, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4 — #2 West Greene vs. #7 Rogersville, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Semifinal 1 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Third Place — semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

AREA 1-2A BOYS TOURNAMENT

At Church Hill MS

Top 4 Teams Advance To Sectional

Friday, Jan. 20

Play-in — #9 West Greene vs. #8 Happy Valley

Saturday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinal 1 — #1 Chuckey-Doak vs. play-in winner, 11:15 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2 — #4 South Greene vs. #5 Church Hill, 1:45 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3 — #3 Johnson County vs. #6 Sullivan Central, 4:15 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4 — #2 Unicoi County vs. #7 Rogersville, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Semifinal 1 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 5:45 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Third Place — semifinal losers, 5:45 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

AREA 1-3A GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Top 3 Teams Advance To Sectional

At John Sevier MS

Thursday, Jan. 19

Play-in — #9 Greeneville 23, #8 Ross Robinson 20

Saturday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinal 1 — #3 John Sevier vs. #6 Tennessee Middle, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2 — #2 Indian Trail vs. #7 Sullivan East, 11:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 3 — #4 T.A. Dugger vs. #5 Sullivan Heights, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4 — #1 Liberty Bell vs. Greeneville, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Semifinal 1 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Third Place — semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

AREA 1-3A BOYS TOURNAMENT

Top 3 Teams Advance To Sectional

At John Sevier MS

Thursday, Jan. 19

Play-in — #8 Sullivan Heights defeated #9 Tennessee Middle

Saturday, Jan. 21

Quarterfinal 1 — #3 John Sevier vs. #6 Liberty Bell, 10:15 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2 — #2 Ross Robinson vs. #7 Indian Trail, 12:45 p.m.

Quarterfinal 3 — #4 T.A. Dugger vs. #5 Sullivan East, 3:15 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4 — #1 Greeneville vs. Sullivan Heights, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Semifinal 1 — Q3 winner vs. Q4 winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Q1 winner vs. Q2 winner, 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Third Place — semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

Championship — semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun has been "Greene County's hometown newspaper" since 1879.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

