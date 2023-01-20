Arsenal 'plan shock loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga'

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock loan move for Real Madrid 's Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the Evening Standard , the Gunners want to bring in the midfielder on a temporary basis to help their push for the Premier League title.

Camavinga joined Real in 2021, but the 20-year-old hasn't been a regular starter in LaLiga this season.

With his flair and technical ability, Camavinga could be a good fit for Mikel Arteta's side as the Spaniard looks to add more depth to his squad for the second half of the season.

It's currently unclear whether Real would allow Camavinga to leave on loan.

Arsenal have already secured the signing of winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton for £27million , while Polish defender Jakub Kiwior is poised to join from Spezia .

The Gunners are aiming to strengthen their midfield significantly in the summer, with West Ham star Declan Rice their main target .

Arsenal missed out on a move for Mykhailo Mudryk , who instead joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88million.

Arteta's team have enjoyed a superb season so far and are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on their closest challengers.