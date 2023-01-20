ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Harvard completes repatriation of Native remains from eastern Massachusetts

A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts. Harvard University's Peabody Museum and Warren Anatomical Museum recently completed the legal process for repatriating the remains of 313 Native people from eastern Massachusetts to Wampanoag communities in Mashpee and Aquinnah. Harvard and other institutions...
Why higher winter temperatures are affecting the logging industry

A warm winter in the Northeast is making it harder for loggers to do their jobs. Here's Henry Epp from our member station Vermont Public Radio. HENRY EPP, BYLINE: Brian Lafoe is operating a machine called a forwarder in a patch of woods in East Burke, a small town in northeastern Vermont. He maneuvers a mechanized arm to pick up logs that his son-in-law felled, split and piled along a road they cut through the forest. The heavy machinery has left ruts in the ground. Usually that's not an issue at this time of year.
Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year

Your tax refund could be smaller this year. To find out why, we spoke with Jan Lewis. She's a certified public accountant in Mississippi. JAN LEWIS: The last couple of years, because of COVID relief, additional credits, the stimulus payments, things like that - that resulted in more credits on tax returns, therefore bigger refunds because of those COVID programs. Most all, if not all, of those additional COVID relief credits are now gone.
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course

The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says

State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
A mobile library in Florida gets awarded by the American Library Association

What moves around on wheels, has free Wi-Fi and built-in bookshelves? A library - mobile one, at any rate. Last year, a team of librarians in Florida retrofitted a van with bookshelves and then hit the streets of Highlands County to spread a love for reading. Things have since gone well. Their mobile library initiative just received an award for public service from the American Library Association. Vikki Brown was the leader of the team and is a manager of the Highlands County Library System. She joins us from Sebring, Fla. Thanks so much for being with us.
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog

The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
Why heavy winter rain and snow won't be enough to pull the West out of a megadrought

This winter, the West has been slammed by wet weather. Heavy rains have pummeled California, and the Rocky Mountains are getting buried with snow. That's good news for the Colorado River, where that moisture hints at a possible springtime boost for massive reservoirs that have been crippled by drought. Climate scientists, though, say the 40 million people who use the river's water should take the good news with a grain of salt.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

