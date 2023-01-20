Read full article on original website
CT expanded Medicaid and had fewer eviction judgements, JAMA study indicates
States that expanded Medicaid coverage had fewer eviction judgments – that’s according to a new study in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The premise is that health inequity is linked with social instability, in this study’s case, housing. Researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin pored over data from 2002 to 2018 in 40 states.
CT group gets federal funding to help fight opioid epidemic
A Middletown social services nonprofit is getting $243,000 in federal funding for its mental health and substance abuse programs, including renovations to a treatment center for women and children. The announcement was made on Monday with local and state officials. The Connection is excited to get the funding, said Lisa...
Harvard completes repatriation of Native remains from eastern Massachusetts
A wooden sign advises motorists of the location of Mashpee Wampanoag tribal lands in Massachusetts. Harvard University's Peabody Museum and Warren Anatomical Museum recently completed the legal process for repatriating the remains of 313 Native people from eastern Massachusetts to Wampanoag communities in Mashpee and Aquinnah. Harvard and other institutions...
Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
VP Harris urges federal abortion protections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Harris was in Tallahassee, Fla., yesterday to give a speech on abortion access. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: We know this fight will not be won until we secure this right for every American. INSKEEP: It was the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the decision...
Why higher winter temperatures are affecting the logging industry
A warm winter in the Northeast is making it harder for loggers to do their jobs. Here's Henry Epp from our member station Vermont Public Radio. HENRY EPP, BYLINE: Brian Lafoe is operating a machine called a forwarder in a patch of woods in East Burke, a small town in northeastern Vermont. He maneuvers a mechanized arm to pick up logs that his son-in-law felled, split and piled along a road they cut through the forest. The heavy machinery has left ruts in the ground. Usually that's not an issue at this time of year.
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
Taxpayers are cautioned that refunds are likely to be smaller this year
Your tax refund could be smaller this year. To find out why, we spoke with Jan Lewis. She's a certified public accountant in Mississippi. JAN LEWIS: The last couple of years, because of COVID relief, additional credits, the stimulus payments, things like that - that resulted in more credits on tax returns, therefore bigger refunds because of those COVID programs. Most all, if not all, of those additional COVID relief credits are now gone.
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course
The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
A mobile library in Florida gets awarded by the American Library Association
What moves around on wheels, has free Wi-Fi and built-in bookshelves? A library - mobile one, at any rate. Last year, a team of librarians in Florida retrofitted a van with bookshelves and then hit the streets of Highlands County to spread a love for reading. Things have since gone well. Their mobile library initiative just received an award for public service from the American Library Association. Vikki Brown was the leader of the team and is a manager of the Highlands County Library System. She joins us from Sebring, Fla. Thanks so much for being with us.
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog
The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
Why heavy winter rain and snow won't be enough to pull the West out of a megadrought
This winter, the West has been slammed by wet weather. Heavy rains have pummeled California, and the Rocky Mountains are getting buried with snow. That's good news for the Colorado River, where that moisture hints at a possible springtime boost for massive reservoirs that have been crippled by drought. Climate scientists, though, say the 40 million people who use the river's water should take the good news with a grain of salt.
