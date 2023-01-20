ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Rally held outside Hartford’s Peruvian consulate aims to raise awareness of political violence

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Connecticut Public

New Haven mayor says this weekend's Yale-China Lunarfest will have enhanced security

Like other cities across the United States, New Haven will further secure Lunar New Year celebrations in the wake of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said Monday there will be increased police patrols at this weekend’s Yale-China Lunarfest celebration, which bills itself as the largest Lunar New Year festival in Connecticut and will be held fully in person for the first time since 2020.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy