Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth’s 20 Best Vegan, Vegetarian and Healthy Eating Restaurants — Cowtown Isn’t Just About Meats

By Courtney Dabney
 3 days ago
papercitymag.com

After Years of Unsanctioned Cookie-Inspired Cocktails, The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Finally Embraces the Booze — and Much More

The Lemon Upper, a vanilla vodka treat inpsired by Lemon-Ups Girl Scout cookies. (Photo by TA Visuals) Tagalong bourbon shakes, Samoa martinis, Thin Mint shooters… many have taken boozy inspiration from the longtime Girl Scout fundraiser, but few have done it with the blessing of the beloved American youth organization. Fortunately for Dallasites, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas didn’t balk at the idea of cookie-inspired cocktails—it embraced them. Starting January 13, Sweet Tooth Hotel, the interactive, Texas artist-fueled museum created by Dallas cool couple Cole and Jencey Keeton, became home to the first authorized Girl Scout Cookies + Cocktails menu.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pretty Woman The Musical, a Greek Wine Dinner, and Brisket Class

This weekend in Dallas, you’ll find a new musical based on a popular ’90s movie, an exclusive Greek wine dinner, a brisket class at a local brewery, and more. Beginning this Tuesday, the Music Hall at Fair Park will host Pretty Woman The Musical through February 5. Part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, the show is based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical was brought to the stage by producer Paula Wagner and features an original score by Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Find tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The victims were found in a vehicle that crashed on Botham Jean Boulevard, just south of Highway 175 in South Dallas, at about 4 a.m. It is not clear yet if the...
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday

Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest suspect in deadly Whataburger shooting that killed teen boy

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured last week.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition. Their identities have not been released, but police confirm they attended Paschal High School.On Saturday, Fort Worth police arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, who they believe knew the victims from school.Reed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center where he faces one aggravated assault charge and one murder charge. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the incident started as a verbal altercation, but then turned into a physical altercation that tragically led to a shooting. The Fort Worth Police Department says Reed is one of two people arrested in connection to the shooting, and that they're searching for a third person at this time.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 817-392-4330.
FORT WORTH, TX

