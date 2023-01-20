Fort Worth’s 20 Best Vegan, Vegetarian and Healthy Eating Restaurants — Cowtown Isn’t Just About Meats

Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
papercitymag.com
After Years of Unsanctioned Cookie-Inspired Cocktails, The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Finally Embraces the Booze — and Much More
The Lemon Upper, a vanilla vodka treat inpsired by Lemon-Ups Girl Scout cookies. (Photo by TA Visuals) Tagalong bourbon shakes, Samoa martinis, Thin Mint shooters… many have taken boozy inspiration from the longtime Girl Scout fundraiser, but few have done it with the blessing of the beloved American youth organization. Fortunately for Dallasites, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas didn’t balk at the idea of cookie-inspired cocktails—it embraced them. Starting January 13, Sweet Tooth Hotel, the interactive, Texas artist-fueled museum created by Dallas cool couple Cole and Jencey Keeton, became home to the first authorized Girl Scout Cookies + Cocktails menu.
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
papercitymag.com
5 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pretty Woman The Musical, a Greek Wine Dinner, and Brisket Class
This weekend in Dallas, you’ll find a new musical based on a popular ’90s movie, an exclusive Greek wine dinner, a brisket class at a local brewery, and more. Beginning this Tuesday, the Music Hall at Fair Park will host Pretty Woman The Musical through February 5. Part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, the show is based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical was brought to the stage by producer Paula Wagner and features an original score by Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Find tickets here.
AOL Corp
A Tarrant County restaurant scores high demerits; no closures in recent inspections
Of 188 recent health inspections, only one Tarrant County restaurant received over 29 demerits, according to data from Tarrant County Public Health. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection. No restaurant was closed in the health inspections from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. TCPH inspects and scores...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
fox4news.com
3 people injured in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The victims were found in a vehicle that crashed on Botham Jean Boulevard, just south of Highway 175 in South Dallas, at about 4 a.m. It is not clear yet if the...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
Fort Worth police arrest suspect in deadly Whataburger shooting that killed teen boy
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured last week.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition. Their identities have not been released, but police confirm they attended Paschal High School.On Saturday, Fort Worth police arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, who they believe knew the victims from school.Reed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center where he faces one aggravated assault charge and one murder charge. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the incident started as a verbal altercation, but then turned into a physical altercation that tragically led to a shooting. The Fort Worth Police Department says Reed is one of two people arrested in connection to the shooting, and that they're searching for a third person at this time.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 817-392-4330.
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
