Like other cities across the United States, New Haven will further secure Lunar New Year celebrations in the wake of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said Monday there will be increased police patrols at this weekend’s Yale-China Lunarfest celebration, which bills itself as the largest Lunar New Year festival in Connecticut and will be held fully in person for the first time since 2020.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO