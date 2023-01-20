Read full article on original website
Related
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course
The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
In Florida, protesters march for women's rights in post-Roe abortion battleground
Today marks 50 years since the Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion across the country. The current slate of justices overruled the decision last June. In response, hundreds of events were organized across the country over the weekend protesting new restrictions on abortion that have been imposed in many parts of the country. Here's Vice President Kamala Harris speaking earlier today in Tallahassee, Fla.
Friends and family will keep Hody Childress' kind deed going
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For over a decade, Hody Childress had a secret. Every month, he gave $100 to his local pharmacy to cover prescription costs for anyone who couldn't afford to pay. During the last months of his life, though, it was hard to move, so Hody finally told his daughter so that she could take the money to the pharmacy. He passed away on January 1, but Hody's family, friends and admirers contributed to a fund so that his good deed could continue for years to come. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW
In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year than in the previous six years combined. Now, it is not clear who is behind most of the incidents or if they are indeed connected. But the FBI has been warning utilities of white supremacist plans for such attacks. That is according to an investigation by Conrad Wilson from Oregon Public Broadcasting and John Ryan from member station KUOW in Seattle.
Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.
An Alabama farmer secretly helped strangers pay their pharmacy bills
For almost a decade, some residents in the tiny town of Geraldine, Ala., were having their pharmacy bills paid by a secret benefactor. They didn't know how or why. But in celebrating the life of a local farmer, the mystery has now been solved. BROOKE WALKER: It was such a...
Henry Epp
Henry is a reporter and host of All Things Considered on VPR. Logging is one of the many industries affected by higher temperatures this winter. Winter is an important time for loggers in the Northeast to harvest timber. But this year's warmer temperatures, and climate change generally, has made it difficult for them to work consistently.
A mobile library in Florida gets awarded by the American Library Association
What moves around on wheels, has free Wi-Fi and built-in bookshelves? A library - mobile one, at any rate. Last year, a team of librarians in Florida retrofitted a van with bookshelves and then hit the streets of Highlands County to spread a love for reading. Things have since gone well. Their mobile library initiative just received an award for public service from the American Library Association. Vikki Brown was the leader of the team and is a manager of the Highlands County Library System. She joins us from Sebring, Fla. Thanks so much for being with us.
Three years on, how COVID-19 has changed health care
Today marks three years since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Of course, the pandemic has caused enormous pain and loss, but it has also ushered in big changes in how health care is delivered in America. Telemedicine and advances in in-home care now allow patients who would have previously been hospitalized to receive treatment where they live. The rapid development and deployment of COVID vaccines may mean that vaccines for other diseases will gain approval at a much faster pace. But the pandemic has also shed new light on health care inequities facing people with limited incomes and often people of color.
Ashley Brown
An Alabama farmer secretly helped strangers pay their pharmacy bills. For almost a decade, some residents in the tiny town of Geraldine, Ala., were having their pharmacy bills paid by a secret benefactor. No one knew until after the man's death. Republican Congressman Don Bacon urges bipartisanship on debt ceiling.
New Haven mayor says this weekend's Yale-China Lunarfest will have enhanced security
Like other cities across the United States, New Haven will further secure Lunar New Year celebrations in the wake of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said Monday there will be increased police patrols at this weekend’s Yale-China Lunarfest celebration, which bills itself as the largest Lunar New Year festival in Connecticut and will be held fully in person for the first time since 2020.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0