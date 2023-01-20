ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Marconews.com

Jeremy Renner, home from the hospital, reveals he broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is sharing another health update with his followers now that he's home after a snow plow accident that resulted in blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The "Mayor of Kingstown" actor posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of himself practicing physical therapy exercises from bed, revealing that the orthopedic injuries included more than 30 broken bones.
RENO, NV
Anita Durairaj

A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survived

Rolex watches are some of the most luxurious watches in the world. They are expensive with the cheapest base models starting in price from $6000 and up. According to Rolex, their watches are built to resist the harshest of conditions over a long period without their performance degrading. Extreme conditions can include shocks, impacts, temperature variations, humidity, wear and tear, and magnetic fields.
CHINO HILLS, CA
Marconews.com

Bookworm: 'Decent People' hard to untangle

It’s a small world, isn’t it? Someone you’re acquainted with knows your old roommate’s former girlfriend who used to work in your building but is now married to your aunt’s babysitter’s brother in Tupelo. Yeah, it’s complicated and in the new novel, “Decent People” by De’Shawn Charles Winslow, it’s twice as hard to untangle.
WISCONSIN STATE

