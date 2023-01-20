Rolex watches are some of the most luxurious watches in the world. They are expensive with the cheapest base models starting in price from $6000 and up. According to Rolex, their watches are built to resist the harshest of conditions over a long period without their performance degrading. Extreme conditions can include shocks, impacts, temperature variations, humidity, wear and tear, and magnetic fields.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO