Michigan State

Light snow moves into Michigan by early Sunday

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsDnb_0kM0HLjM00

Saturday will feature clouds with seasonable temperatures. Light snow for Sunday. Most areas will receive less than an inch before the afternoon hours with it tapering off into the evening.

Tonight we'll have mostly cloudy skies with lows falling down into the upper 20s. Winds will be lighter out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will bring us more dreaded cloudy skies with highs in the middle 30s. Expect winds to turn southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday our highs are nearly the same in the 33-34 degree range with the light snow coming down. With the warm ground and warm air, road conditions should remain "good" through the day. An inch or less of accumulation is expected.

Monday and Tuesday will be clouds with highs in the middle to upper 30s before more potential snow arrives Wednesday.

MICHIGAN STATE
