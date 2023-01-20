Read full article on original website
Sharon Stone makes surprise 'SNL' cameo during Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and as skit seductress
One could assume Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts when appearing on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the sketch comedy show's musical guest, Sam Smith, for their performance of "Gloria," in which Stone's acting was subtle. Stone, 64, laid down for part of the performance and then sat up and dramatically stared out into the distance.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
From Kylie Jenner's Aire to Elon Musk's Exa Dark, a list of celebrities' unique baby names
Celebrities have a knack for creative baby naming. Before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked Aire and Stormi for their kids, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gave us Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle. When it comes to unique baby names, the stars have it mastered – and they may even...
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on 'SNL,' revive 'Parks and Rec' characters
Fresh from "The White Lotus," Aubrey Plaza hit Rockefeller Plaza to kick off her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig with a star-powered monologue. The actress brought up being named Delaware's most famous person in a 2018 poll conducted by The (Wilmington) News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. Yes, that means she beat out President Joe Biden, a former U.S. Senator for the state.
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey worries that she loves the Clickers 'a bit too much'
Bella Ramsey has a soft spot for zombies. But not just any zombies: Clickers. In the second episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" (Sundays, 9 EST/PST), adapted from the hit 2013 video game, apocalypse survivors Ellie (Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) come face to face with the so-called Clickers: humans who have been severely infected by a fungal outbreak and now resemble mutated, mushroom-like creatures.
All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival, ranked (including 'Judy Blume Forever')
Sundance is back, for those finally returning to Park City, Utah, or – if you're like us – avoiding the snow while hanging on the couch. After going virtual for a couple of pandemic-affected editions, Sundance Film Festival (now through Jan. 29) has embraced both normalcy and the new with a hybrid in-person/online format. But the indie films on tap are, as usual with the fest, a pretty interesting mix, from the Jonathan Majors bodybuilding drama "Magazine Dreams" to Daisy Ridley's "Sometimes I Think About Dying" to a slate of documentaries featuring Judy Blume, Little Richard, Michael J. Fox and Brooke Shields.
Buzz Aldrin gets married on his 93rd birthday to his 'longtime love,' Anca Faur
Iconic astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was the second man to walk on the moon, announced Friday he spent his 93rd birthday tying the knot with his "longtime love" Anca Faur in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. "I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur &...
‘The Bachelor’: Who Gets Zach Shallcross’s First Impression Rose?
'The Bachelor' Zach Shallcross gives out the First Impression Rose during the premiere on Jan. 23. Here's who gets the coveted award.
How Bill Lawrence booked Harrison Ford for 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford plays a supporting role in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" opposite Jason Segel. (Jan. 23)
Brooke Shields brings 'Pretty Baby' documentary to Sundance
Brooke Shields says she hopes to start a conversation with her documentary "Pretty Baby," which premiered at Sundance. (Jan. 20)
