Marconews.com

Sharon Stone makes surprise 'SNL' cameo during Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and as skit seductress

One could assume Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts when appearing on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. The Oscar-nominated actress joined the sketch comedy show's musical guest, Sam Smith, for their performance of "Gloria," in which Stone's acting was subtle. Stone, 64, laid down for part of the performance and then sat up and dramatically stared out into the distance.
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on 'SNL,' revive 'Parks and Rec' characters

Fresh from "The White Lotus," Aubrey Plaza hit Rockefeller Plaza to kick off her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig with a star-powered monologue. The actress brought up being named Delaware's most famous person in a 2018 poll conducted by The (Wilmington) News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. Yes, that means she beat out President Joe Biden, a former U.S. Senator for the state.
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey worries that she loves the Clickers 'a bit too much'

Bella Ramsey has a soft spot for zombies. But not just any zombies: Clickers. In the second episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" (Sundays, 9 EST/PST), adapted from the hit 2013 video game, apocalypse survivors Ellie (Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) come face to face with the so-called Clickers: humans who have been severely infected by a fungal outbreak and now resemble mutated, mushroom-like creatures.
All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival, ranked (including 'Judy Blume Forever')

Sundance is back, for those finally returning to Park City, Utah, or – if you're like us – avoiding the snow while hanging on the couch. After going virtual for a couple of pandemic-affected editions, Sundance Film Festival (now through Jan. 29) has embraced both normalcy and the new with a hybrid in-person/online format. But the indie films on tap are, as usual with the fest, a pretty interesting mix, from the Jonathan Majors bodybuilding drama "Magazine Dreams" to Daisy Ridley's "Sometimes I Think About Dying" to a slate of documentaries featuring Judy Blume, Little Richard, Michael J. Fox and Brooke Shields.
PARK CITY, UT

