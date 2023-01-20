ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

By Jacob Burbrink, Jeremy Tanner
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u51ae_0kM0H3vX00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Parents are being urged to cut up a recalled brand of pajamas that pose a burn risk to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022 by UK-based Selfie Craft Company.

LG recalls nearly 57,000 TVs due to risks of tip-over, injury

The recalled items are two-piece sets consisting of a long-sleeve shirt and pajama pant that come in 26 designs . The pajamas were made for children ages 3 through 12 and were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04euHk_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ4Z9_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1SJu_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184HM5_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoeoT_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZfNs_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vw5yj_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzHHE_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmEHr_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IibJv_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtsQi_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5xMI_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLZ8P_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DuYR_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyeAY_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we89o_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfMCa_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIKRz_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z48dj_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpS8M_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279EV6_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy0YO_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7GSw_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZZhE_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHfzK_0kM0H3vX00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn (Photo//CPSC)

“Despite the due diligence and care we have taken, we have received a notice from the CPSC that our (sic) pyjamas do not meet the children’s sleepwear flammability testing requirements within the USA ONLY. This is because the pyjamas measurements deem them out of scope to be classed as ‘tight fitting,’” the company stated on its website.

The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.

Selfie Craft Company apologized to customers and said that refunds will be given via PayPal.

Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and family gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay respects and honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland. The service starts at 9 a.m. Gates open two hours earlier at 7. The service […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Queen City News

Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

CMPD officer arrested after crash, charged with DWI: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired following a car accident overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near I-77 and Arrowood Road. Officers learned that two wrecks occurred as a result of a DWI, according […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy