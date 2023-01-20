7Brew to Open Central Florida Location
The growing drive-thru coffee brand 7Brew will soon be opening a new location in Longwood , according to a recent report in Orlando Business Journal .
According to the report, “Site documents submitted by 7 Brew to Seminole County detail a 510-square-foot building with a drive-thru on 0.63 acres along Highway 17/92 in Fern Park. The vacant land currently does not have a listed address, but site documents list it as 330 S. Highway 17/92.”
In a city known for its coffee shop selection, how would 7 Brew Coffee stand out?
According to its website, “7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone. We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it.”
“7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.”
Apart from coffee, the brand also serves an original energy drink, teas, soda, shakes and smoothies. Drinks are customizable, featuring a notable range of syrups such as Kiwi, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, and Toasted Marshmallow.
What Now Orlando reached out to Drew Ritger , COO, to inquire about potential opening dates and other significant details, but he was not able to comment by time of publication.
