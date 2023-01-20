Read full article on original website
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans
In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
msn.com
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Which Americans Own the Most Guns
An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
msn.com
Joe Rogan Says Donald Trump's Presidency Gave 'Morons' A King: 'He Represents Them'
Popular podcast host Joe Rogan described former President Donald Trump as a "king" to "the morons" on the Thursday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which featured Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. At one point in the conversation, the guest and the host began discussing Rep. George Santos...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
