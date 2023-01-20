ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC News

What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

In a letter to Congress, Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit by January 19th and warned Speaker McCarthy that the Treasury will have to take “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. NBC’s Jake Ward is joined by a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors to break down the significance of the debt ceiling and how it could affect average Americans. Jan. 14, 2023.
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

