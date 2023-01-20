ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The week starts with a handful of pairing dinners, including two with wine and one with tequila. Reservations are going fast for all three. Then comes with a real Sunday Funday that offers yoga at a brewery, a brisket-smoking class at another brewery, then an all-day brunch party at yet another brewery. Plan accordingly. Tuesday, January 24Casa Nobles Tequila Dinner at Chido Taco LoungeThe Frisco modern Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge will host a four-course tequila pairing with a menu to be revealed on the night of the event. Tequilas will be by Casa Nobles and will include blanco, reposado,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New private jet service takes off in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field. A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring. The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.2. Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth

There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New York skincare shop Heyday brings fuss-free facials to 2nd Dallas-Fort Worth location

A new facial and skincare shop with a goal to “take the facial out of the spa and into your life” has debuted in Southlake: Heyday opened its doors in Southlake Town Square on Thursday, January 19. Heyday Southlake is the brand's first location in Tarrant County and the second in North Texas, after a shop opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson district in December.Heyday offers 50-minute facials at a more affordable price ($135) than most luxury spas. They keep things simple and unfussy by providing just one type of facial that gets tailored to each client. To be clear, it's not...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
12newsnow.com

Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet

FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Restaurant with cute school theme at Dallas' West Village closes after 7 years

School's out at the West Village in Uptown Dallas with the sad closure of PS 214, the catchy school-themed restaurant located in the 3700M building at 3700 McKinney Ave.Also known as Public School 214, the restaurant, which opened in early 2015 during the then-emerging craft beer trend, closed in late November, after seven years in the space. A spokesperson for Grill Concepts, the parent company, said that they were unable to come to an agreement on the lease, which was up for renewal.Originating from Southern California, Public School 214 was part of the Grill Concepts family, which owns the Daily...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas Zoo has another suspicious animal death, this time a vulture

Another animal has died at the Dallas Zoo, this time a vulture, found dead under what the zoo called "unusual" circumstances in the Wilds of Africa habitat. UPDATE 1-23-2023: The Zoo held a press conference on Monday afternoon in which they identified the bird as Pin, a lappet-faced vulture who they say had a wound, which they did not elaborate on. They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information. The bird, which was at least 35 years old, had been at the Dallas Zoo for 33 years. It's the latest in a long-running series of animal deaths at the zoo, more than...
DALLAS, TX
