A new facial and skincare shop with a goal to “take the facial out of the spa and into your life” has debuted in Southlake: Heyday opened its doors in Southlake Town Square on Thursday, January 19. Heyday Southlake is the brand's first location in Tarrant County and the second in North Texas, after a shop opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson district in December.Heyday offers 50-minute facials at a more affordable price ($135) than most luxury spas. They keep things simple and unfussy by providing just one type of facial that gets tailored to each client. To be clear, it's not...

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO