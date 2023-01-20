Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas FactoryNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The week starts with a handful of pairing dinners, including two with wine and one with tequila. Reservations are going fast for all three. Then comes with a real Sunday Funday that offers yoga at a brewery, a brisket-smoking class at another brewery, then an all-day brunch party at yet another brewery. Plan accordingly. Tuesday, January 24Casa Nobles Tequila Dinner at Chido Taco LoungeThe Frisco modern Mexican restaurant and cocktail lounge will host a four-course tequila pairing with a menu to be revealed on the night of the event. Tequilas will be by Casa Nobles and will include blanco, reposado,...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Star Telegram and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
New private jet service takes off in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field. A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring. The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.2. Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
New York skincare shop Heyday brings fuss-free facials to 2nd Dallas-Fort Worth location
A new facial and skincare shop with a goal to “take the facial out of the spa and into your life” has debuted in Southlake: Heyday opened its doors in Southlake Town Square on Thursday, January 19. Heyday Southlake is the brand's first location in Tarrant County and the second in North Texas, after a shop opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson district in December.Heyday offers 50-minute facials at a more affordable price ($135) than most luxury spas. They keep things simple and unfussy by providing just one type of facial that gets tailored to each client. To be clear, it's not...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
12newsnow.com
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Dallas
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Restaurant with cute school theme at Dallas' West Village closes after 7 years
School's out at the West Village in Uptown Dallas with the sad closure of PS 214, the catchy school-themed restaurant located in the 3700M building at 3700 McKinney Ave.Also known as Public School 214, the restaurant, which opened in early 2015 during the then-emerging craft beer trend, closed in late November, after seven years in the space. A spokesperson for Grill Concepts, the parent company, said that they were unable to come to an agreement on the lease, which was up for renewal.Originating from Southern California, Public School 214 was part of the Grill Concepts family, which owns the Daily...
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
Dallas Zoo has another suspicious animal death, this time a vulture
Another animal has died at the Dallas Zoo, this time a vulture, found dead under what the zoo called "unusual" circumstances in the Wilds of Africa habitat. UPDATE 1-23-2023: The Zoo held a press conference on Monday afternoon in which they identified the bird as Pin, a lappet-faced vulture who they say had a wound, which they did not elaborate on. They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information. The bird, which was at least 35 years old, had been at the Dallas Zoo for 33 years. It's the latest in a long-running series of animal deaths at the zoo, more than...
