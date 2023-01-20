ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading

By Jonna Lorenz
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvLW0_0kM0GHWL00
All three major U.S. indexes posted gains Friday, ending a volatile week of trading. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 330.93 points, or 1%, to close at 33,375.49. The S&P 500 rose 73.76 points, or 1.89%, to 3,972.61, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 288.17 points, or 2.66% to 11,140.44.

Friday's gains pushed the Nasdaq up 0.6% for the week, marking its third straight week of gains. The Dow and S&P 500 closed the week with losses of 2.7% and 0.7%. respectively, after two weeks of gains.

Netflix rose 8.46% Friday, a day after the company announced better-than-expected subscriber growth. Shares of Google parent Alphabet climbed 4.97% after the company announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees.

Google is the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs. Earlier this week, software giant Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers by the end of the third quarter, and e-commerce leader Amazon began the latest round in its plans to cut 18,000 jobs . In November, Facebook's parent company Meta said it would lay off 11,000 employees.

"Massive layoff announcements will stop wage pressures from rising, which should get inflation back toward target by the end of the year," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said, according to Barrons .

Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish tone Friday, with several hinting at ongoing interest rate hikes this year.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech in New York on Friday that he supports continued tightening of monetary policy and favors a 25-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate at the next Federal Open Markets Committee Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, took a similar stance during a speech in New Jersey on Friday.

"I expect that we will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed," Harker said at the New Jersey Bankers Annual Leadership Forum. "In my view, hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward."

Harker pointed to encouraging signs that the economy is cooling, including in the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors reported Friday that sales of existing homes fell for the 11th straight month in December.

The 10-year Treasury rate fell to 3.483%, down from a peak of 4.231% in October.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show

A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto despite living with his parents, according to public records cited by The Australian. Darren Nguyen's crypto trading business, PO Street Capital, is registered at his parents' house in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. The firm made around $7 million in profit after tax for the fiscal year ending June 2021, per the documents, which were filed with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Lost 1.7M Shares Once Worth More Than $150M In FTX Cryptocurrency Collapse

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen lost a combined 1.7 million shares once worth more than $150 million when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed late last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come two months after FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, a 68-page document listing the company’s numerous investors and shareholders was released on Monday.Included in that list were hundreds of individuals such as Brady and Bündchen who hold a majority of shares in the now-defunct and bankrupt FTX.According to the newly released document, Brady holds a whopping 1.1 million common shares...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy