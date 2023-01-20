Read full article on original website
Sha'carri Richardson booted from American Airlines flight after argument with flight attendant
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was ordered to deplane an American Airlines flight Saturday morning after a heated exchange with a flight attendant.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes tried ‘to flee the country’ after conviction, prosecutors say
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes tried to flee to Mexico after her guilty verdict, prosecutors said Friday
FTC accuses ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli of flouting lifetime ban from industry
The Federal Trade Commission asked a judge to hold “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli in contempt of court after the infamous fraudster allegedly resisted efforts to determine whether he violated a lifetime ban from working in the pharmaceutical industry. The agency said Shkreli, 39, hadn’t complied with its requests to submit documents and participate in an interview on his new company Druglike Inc., which “purports to revolutionize early-stage drug discovery through a decentralized computing network.” “Martin Shkreli’s failure to comply with the court’s order demonstrates a clear disregard for the law,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a...
Fake billionaire Justin Costello could plead guilty in $35 million fraud case, court filing indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT
Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
There's Just 10 Days Left to Get Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you are (or were) a T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement. But the deadline to file a claim is less than two weeks away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
DOJ Officially Seizes Over $456,000,000 Worth of Robinhood Shares Tied to FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially seized shares of popular trading app Robinhood linked to Sam Bankman-Fried despite objections from the disgraced FTX founder’s legal team. In a filing dated January 6th, prosecutors with the Commercial Litigation branch of the DOJ Civil Division inform the bankruptcy court...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations
The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration. “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
No evidence Taco Bell workers put rat poison in Colorado customer’s taco after argument, authorities say
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado said there is no evidence that staff at a Taco Bell in Aurora put rat poison into a customer's food after the man fell ill.
General Motors investing $854 million to build V8 engines amid EV shift
General Motors is investing $854 million in four plants to support V8 engine production for the coming years even as it prepares to transform into an all-electric automaker.
Over 800 Victims of BitConnect Crypto Ponzi Scheme To Receive $17,000,000 in Restitution, According to U.S. DOJ
More than 800 victims of the collapsed BitConnect crypto Ponzi scheme are set to receive $17 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A federal district court in San Diego ordered the restitution on Thursday, which will be distributed to victims across more than 40 countries. BitConnect...
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
Larry Kudlow: Do Americans have the backbone and common sense to restore free enterprise prosperity?
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow takes a look at our economy and expresses the importance of returning to a pro-growth agenda and pursuing prosperity in order to avoid socialism on 'Kudlow.'
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
