FTC accuses ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli of flouting lifetime ban from industry

The Federal Trade Commission asked a judge to hold “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli in contempt of court after the infamous fraudster allegedly resisted efforts to determine whether he violated a lifetime ban from working in the pharmaceutical industry. The agency said Shkreli, 39, hadn’t complied with its requests to submit documents and participate in an interview on his new company Druglike Inc., which “purports to revolutionize early-stage drug discovery through a decentralized computing network.” “Martin Shkreli’s failure to comply with the court’s order demonstrates a clear disregard for the law,” Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a...
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT

Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending investigations

The Department of Justice (DOJ) signaled in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that it will not share information about ongoing investigations as the GOP vows to probe actions from the Biden administration.  “Consistent with longstanding policy and practice, any oversight requests must be weighed against the Department’s interests in protecting…
