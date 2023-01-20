Three dental companies were recently named top workplaces for diversity by Newsweek. Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights to rank 1,000 companies in its "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 For Diversity" list. The list was created using public data, interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous online survey of employees at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S.

