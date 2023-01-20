Read full article on original website
Watch: Chevy Just Teased the New Corvette Hybrid That’s Coming Next Week
More change is on the horizon for the Chevrolet Corvette. On Tuesday, the Detroit giant posted a video on social media that gave us our best look yet at the eagerly anticipated C8 hybrid. The brand also announced that the car, which many believe will be called the E-Ray, will be unveiled next Tuesday, Jan. 17—70 years to the day after the original ‘Vette made its debut. The Corvette’s eighth generation has been one of major evolution. First, there was the long-rumored shift to a mid-engine layout, and now, comes electrification. This may seem like an inevitability—even the Porsche 911 is getting...
New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has three trim levels, multiple color options, optional convertible tops, and a steep six-figure price tag. The post New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is coming after the now-discontinued 2022 Acura NSX Type S' claim to hybrid supercar fame. The post Acura NSX Vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray: Hybrid Supercar Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Even With Only 5-Cylinders Working, Tuned R34 GT-R Destroys New Corvette Z06 And NISMO R35
If you’ve never heard a person lose a drag race but experience glee at the same time stay tuned because that’s exactly what happens in this video. The folks from Throttle House got a hold of some very special sports cars and took them out to Willow Springs Raceway for a very special drag race. Here’s what happens when America’s sports car takes on two generations of the Godzilla.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
I've driven 19 electric cars. Here are 4 reasons you should consider buying one (that have nothing to do with the environment).
Electric cars are quick, fun, and packed with cool features. Plus, charging can actually be more convenient than filling up on gas.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
America’s Best Used Car for the Money
A recent analysis reveals which used cars offer the best value based on longevity.
