More change is on the horizon for the Chevrolet Corvette. On Tuesday, the Detroit giant posted a video on social media that gave us our best look yet at the eagerly anticipated C8 hybrid. The brand also announced that the car, which many believe will be called the E-Ray, will be unveiled next Tuesday, Jan. 17—70 years to the day after the original ‘Vette made its debut. The Corvette’s eighth generation has been one of major evolution. First, there was the long-rumored shift to a mid-engine layout, and now, comes electrification. This may seem like an inevitability—even the Porsche 911 is getting...

12 DAYS AGO