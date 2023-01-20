ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

What does this generation of UC students know and want?

By Photo by Peg Skorpinski/UC Berkeley Public Affairs, Marc Sandalow
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08u5Qi_0kM0BYAp00
The University of California admitted its largest and most racially and ethnically diverse in-state student population for fall 2022. Photo by Peg Skorpinski/UC Berkeley Public Affairs

It will make many of you feel old to learn that nearly half of my students can’t name a single member of the Beatles.

“John, Ringo, George and that guy from Wings,’’ wrote one student on a survey I distributed to University of California undergrads on their first day of class.

“Who cares?’’ wrote another.

In the students’ defense, the Beatles disbanded in 1969, three decades before most of them were born. Their breakup was closer to the end of WWI than it is to today.

Still, it is sobering to recognize the different lenses from which Generation Z — those born after 1996 — sees the world.

Barely half can identify the city where Sen. Dianne Feinstein served as mayor. More than a third incorrectly believe that more Americans were killed in Iraq (roughly 5,000) than in Vietnam (roughly 55,000). Nearly one in five don’t believe American democracy will survive another 25 years, though I know many baby boomers who share that view.

I distribute the anonymous survey each term to students participating in the UC Washington Program, mostly juniors and seniors from the university’s nine undergraduate campuses. The sample is hardly random, consisting of students who have chosen to spend a term interning and studying in the nation’s capital.

Yet gaps in their political awareness are evident.

Half are unable to name California’s two senators or a single president from California. (Those often incorrectly named include Kennedy, Clinton and Obama.)

More than eight in 10 can name two characters from TV’s “The Simpsons,’’ yet it is rare that two in 10 are able to name two members of the President’s cabinet. Among those who can, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outpaces other cabinet members by a five-to-one margin.

Unsurprisingly, students get their news almost exclusively online. When I began asking about their reading habits a decade ago, there were always a few renaissance kids who said they preferred the feel and look of a newspaper.

No longer. Just two students this term reported ever touching a paper on a regular basis, and neither of them said it happens more than once a week.

If people are aghast by the findings — most are when I share them — they shouldn’t be. Students have matters beyond national politics to occupy their attention while in school. And the responses, while hardly impressive, are consistently more accurate than similar questions asked of the general public.

Having taught over 1,000 students over the past decade, I can wholeheartedly embrace the cliché that spending time around young people gives me hope for the future. They are idealistic, public service minded and embrace diversity in a manner that should serve as a model for a multicultural nation.

Half of my students’ first language is something besides English. This term alone, their first languages include Armenian, Arabic, Mandarin, Hebrew, Portuguese, Punjabi, Spanish and Telegu.

Two-thirds know a DACA recipient, the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by parents who lacked documents.

Given a choice of several career options, including schoolteacher, millionaire restaurant owner and President of the United States, the top choice is always either executive director of an advocacy organization, or working with immigrants as an attorney or social worker.

Their political ideology is not so diverse. Typically, over two thirds identify as Democrats and less than one in 10 identify as Republicans. This term, 83% described themselves as Democrats, 17% as independents and not a single student chose Republican. Asked who they’d be most excited to vote for in the 2024 elections, the winner the last couple years by a 2-1 margin has been New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

There is much to be concerned about coming of age in in the 2020s. Young people are obsessed with social media, a mode of communication which, while simple, accessible and fun, also perpetuates misinformation, shallowness and ignorance.

But as that “that guy from Wings’’ once wrote: “Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.’’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sandy Wynn

High School Dropouts Meet in Grad School

When 3 friends met in graduate school, they weren't exactly sure what had drawn them to each other. Riley was a 31 year old White woman from Arizona looking to build a community in San Francisco. John was a 45 year old sci-fi nerd from New York City disguised as a savvy bartender. Nga was a reserved 27 year old Vietnamese immigrant who suddenly found herself going through a bitter divorce. The 3 met their first semester of graduate school as they were asked to share their personal story in class.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Civil rights law firm files complaint for staffing violations at Marina Middle School

A civil rights law firm filed a complaint against the San Francisco Unified School District today for inability to address the needs of multilingual and disabled students at Marina Middle School, following an investigation by The Examiner on the school’s disciplinary and staffing problems. Public Advocates, a nonprofit law firm and civil rights advocacy group, filed a Williams complaint on Monday that alleges a failure to hire special education resource teachers, a counselor, a social worker and a nurse, as well as unlawfully assigning full-time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Scores of Stanford students used ChatGPT on final exams, survey suggests

Stanford students and professors alike are grappling with the rise of ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence, and the technology’s implications for education. Some professors have already overhauled their courses in anticipation of how students might use the chatbot to complete assignments and exams. And according to an informal poll conducted by The Daily, a large number of students have already used ChatGPT on their final exams.
STANFORD, CA
sfstandard.com

Mass Shooting Casts a ‘Pall’ on SF’s Lunar New Year Celebration

The morning after a gunman in Southern California opened fire at a ballroom dance studio—killing 10 people and injuring 10 others—San Francisco leaders rallied with the community while law enforcement stepped up patrols for Sunday’s Lunar New Year kickoff celebration. Supervisor Matt Dorsey told The Standard in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Unveiling the local fascist Republican Party

In recent days, the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, members of the Republican Party, including members of the Freedom Caucus have declared “WAR” on the American public by holding the federal government hostage, while trying to extort massive budget cuts from Social Security, Medicare, HUD’s subsidized housing programs and other much needed federal domestic programs, in return for voting to raise the debt limit. This is extortion.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How a law backing overdose prevention sites could block them

A City law meant to encourage the creation of safe injection sites in San Francisco is now a roadblock to them. As S.F. supervisors grapple with the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic, they may now choose to repeal the 2020 law that requires The City’s Department of Public Health to approve and permit any safe injection site. Commonly called an overdose prevention center, such sites allow people to use drugs under...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elderly Woman in Crosswalk Killed by Driver

Woman Died After Being Struck in Pedestrian Accident. An elderly woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident at one of San Francisco’s busiest intersections on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The accident happened at about 5:50 pm at 16th Street and Valencia Street in SF’s Mission District. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What can S.F. public schools learn from Long Beach Unified?

Four hundred miles south from San Francisco lies a school district comparable in size, demographics and socioeconomics to The City. It, too, suffers from severe teacher shortages, student disciplinary issues and chronic absenteeism. But Long Beach Unified School District scores consistently higher in all metrics that constitute a competent school district — metrics where San Francisco often falls flat. Although hundreds of miles apart, the two districts have partnered to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
BERKELEY, CA
designboom.com

ryan leidner's hosono house celebrates 'hippie modernism' of san francisco

Bay Area studio Ryan Leidner Architecture takes to San Francisco’s hilly neighborhood of Bernal Heights to complete its Hosono House. The project sees the renovation of an existing home which was built in the rear of the plot, and thus significantly setback from the street. This condition lends a unique sense of privacy, and evoking a secluded garden retreat within the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy