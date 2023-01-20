ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Hire Stephen Nelson To Be MLB's Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer

By Josie Huang
 3 days ago
Stephen Nelson will call more than 50 games for the Dodgers next season. (Courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers)

Topline:

Why it matters: Nelson will become one of the most high-profile Asian American sportscasters in the country, working for a team that counts two of the game's icons among its former broadcasters: Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.

Why now: The Dodgers need a strong fill-in for their lead announcer Joe Davis, who is also Fox Sports' main baseball play-by-play voice.

Why this is a historic hire: No other MLB team has an Asian American broadcaster calling games. Nelson describes himself as a proud yonsei — fourth-generation Japanese American — who once used the Japanese he learned as a child to help honor Shohei Otani at an awards event.

Nelson's connection to L.A.: The Southern California native, 33, graduated from Chapman University. He and his young family plan to live in L.A.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

LAist's mission is to explain L.A.

