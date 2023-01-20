East End home where famous singers once performed could be torn down next month

Legendary Woodstock icon David Crosby died on Thursday. Some of his hits may have been created on the East End.

North Haven Mayor Chris Fiore tells News 12 that during the summer of 1968, singer/songwriter John Sebastian invited Crosby, Stills & Nash to stay at his East End home to write music that would late be performed at Woodstock.

Fiore says it's not known for sure if the hits were actually created on Long Island, but all of the members of the bands were in the house for a period of time.

"David, Steven Stills was here, Judy Collins was here when they wrote 'Suite: Judy Blue Eyes' for her," Fiore said.

Sebastian's home, which later belonged to actress Lovelady Powell, has fallen into disrepair.

When Powell died in 2019, the town of Southampton acquired the land to add on to existing recreation space.

As part of the agreement, the village of North Haven must remove all structure on the property.

After the village says the fought to save the 20th century house for a year, it has been determined that it is too expensive to maintain and repair.

"People say there is magic in the house, and there was. 'Do You Believe in Magic' was John Sebastian's song in 1964," Fiore says. "But in addition to magic, there is mold, asbestos and not a lot of historic value."

The only way of saving the home would be if a private buyer purchased it and moved it to another location.

If no one steps in to purchase it, it is expected to be torn down in February.