Mental health court established as alternative to conventional prosecution
Westchester County announced the launch of a new Misdemeanor Wellness Court this week.
The goal is to offer community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution for certain individuals suspected of crimes.
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says this will also serve as an effective early intervention tool, to help prevent some individuals from committing more serious or violent crimes in the future.
