Gourmet food tour pairs cuisine with history in Beacon

From specialty chocolates to an intimate, reservation-only supper club ... there’s a new weekend treat in the Hudson Valley.

“This is Gourmet Beacon! Three hours, a deep dive into specialty foods and meeting the chefs and the shop keepers and the chocolate makers,” said tour guide Amy Bandolik.

Beacon businesses Hakan and Kitchen Sink are two of 10 stops on a new food tour in Beacon.

“We wanted to do something a little bit different where we could really focus on being creative and changing things up,” said Jeff Silverstein, Kitchen Sink co-owner.

Tour-goers will get behind-the-scene access to food and wine tastings, kitchens and chefs, just like News 12 did on Friday ahead of their first sold out tour!

There’s also stops at a tea shop, a bread business, an olive oil tap room and a wine bar.

Bandolik pairs the tour with a walk and talk about the city’s rich history.

“Beacon was an industrial city. This was the brick-making capital of the country. Bricks from Beacon helped New York City build the Empire State Building,” said Bandolik.

The Cornwall resident hopes to bring in tourism from across the country while inspiring local folks to try something new.

Tours are held each Saturday at noon for groups of sixteen. The cost is $125 dollars per person.

