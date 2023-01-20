ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

South River pharmacist discovers antique pharmacy items during renovations

They opened much more than a new pharmacy this month in South River – they opened a look back on history.

The Better Life Pharmacy is expected to hold a grand opening next month. Owner Wael Isaac says he made a discovery during renovations that will make the opening extra special.

“Once I saw the dates on the bottles, I found 1936, 1935,” Isaac says.

Isaac found hundreds of old pharmacy items inside the store such as medicine bottles and equipment.

“It’s history. I’ve been working in a pharmacy since the 1990s, and I’ve never seen this stuff,” he says.

The items are all from the original pharmacy when it was called Duschock’s Pharmacy.

Most of the items are pharmaceutical in nature, but there was also an old telephone booth and books dating back to the mid-1930s.

Isaac says he plans to keep the items on display for the public and other pharmacists to see.

The previous owner of the pharmacy is in his 90s. He was unable to visit the new pharmacy, but his wife joked that if he saw the collection of old items, he would want to get right back to work.

Isaac says that he will hold his opening as soon as all the renovations are complete.

