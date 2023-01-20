ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jacob Toppin, Chris Livingston Speak Ahead of Texas A&M Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
Kentucky forwards Jacob Toppin and Chris Livingston spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' weekend SEC matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The media scrums can be seen above. Tipoff between UK and TAMU is set for 2 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

