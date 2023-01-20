ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Northport, NY

'His work on Earth isn't done.' East Northport man receives lifesaving liver donation from fallen firefighter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

An East Northport man's life was saved thanks to an organ donation from fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon.

Patrick Reynolds, a 63 retired FDNY captain, was suffering from end-stage genetic liver disease.

He was given a second chance at life just days before Christmas.

"The phone call came here Monday, Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. from Mt. Sinai - a liver became available," Reynolds said.

The lifesaving liver was from Moon, a native of Islip.

Moon was fatally injured in a fall before a training exercise on Dec. 12.

Even in death, he is helping to save life through organ donations. His heart, liver, lungs and kidneys went to five different people.

Reynolds had been on the waiting list for a new liver for a year when he finally got the call that one was available.

"It was amazing how quickly everything happened and before you know it, you're on the operating table and the next morning you wake up and you're a new person," Reynolds said. "It was amazing."

Reynolds and his wife Bridget say they hope to meet Moon's widow Kristina someday soon to thank her in person.

For now, they have a message for her.

"Your husband's death was not in vain, it changed my life, my family's life and the life of others who he provided the organ donation," Reynolds said. "His work on Earth isn't done. He lives on in myself and others."

