Evansville, IN

Geno
2d ago

Some people can only put up with so much bullying and being talked down to. Everyone should be treated with respect no matter the situation because you don't know what's on their plate!

jeffries childcare
2d ago

speaking from managing people...it's not always bullying...some adults don't like to be told what to do when it comes to their job...and some adults don't know how to problem solve positively, only with anger and violence, if a person is working for a company & they have an issue with following their job description they should not continue to work there...instead they will carry bitterness n vengeance leading up to situations that didn't have to go that far!

GOP=Manure spreaders
2d ago

I use to work at Walmart and it's not a very good work place. The people are awful not friendly at all. I'm not defending this guy but there is alot of BS there. I quit. Walked away. And it make e wonder how some of these people got. Ajob there in the first place. Seems like Walmart will hire anyone. This guy included

