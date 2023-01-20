Some people can only put up with so much bullying and being talked down to. Everyone should be treated with respect no matter the situation because you don’t know what’s on their plate!
speaking from managing people...it's not always bullying...some adults don't like to be told what to do when it comes to their job...and some adults don't know how to problem solve positively, only with anger and violence, if a person is working for a company & they have an issue with following their job description they should not continue to work there...instead they will carry bitterness n vengeance leading up to situations that didn't have to go that far!
I use to work at Walmart and it's not a very good work place. The people are awful not friendly at all. I'm not defending this guy but there is alot of BS there. I quit. Walked away. And it make e wonder how some of these people got. Ajob there in the first place. Seems like Walmart will hire anyone. This guy included
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Comments / 37