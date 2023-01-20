The Smoothie Bus is Pulling Into a New Tampa Station

The Smoothie Bus, a New England-based food truck, brick-and-mortar, and commissary, recently filed a new construction plan review with the city of Tampa for an outpost at 5101 N Howard Ave, according to public records.

A representative of The Smoothie Bus did not immediately return a request for comment.

Founded in 2018 by Josh and Sonya Philbrick, The Smoothie Bus whips up more than 20 different varieties of smoothies, making good on its mission of “turning Manchester, NH residents” – and soon Tampa residents as well – “into Smoothans.”

According to the company’s website , the story goes that the entire Philbrick family “loved the smoothies so much that they had to share them with the world,” adding, “their smoothie lifestyle is a way to promote energy and healthy habits to others.”

The more than 20 varieties, comprised of both seasonal and signature flavors, include the Tropical Twist, Pink Dragon, Colada Berry, and Elvis, made with almond milk, bananas and Giardelli’s chocolate chips and peanut butter.

What’s more, The Smoothie Bus offers a number of bagel sandwiches and “tasty twisted toast,” such as the Chipotle Turkey, Heavenly Ham, and I’m Confused – a cinnamon raisin bagel topped with jalapeño cream cheese, oven-roasted turkey, honey baked ham, lettuce, and tomato.

