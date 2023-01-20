ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Ohio parents file lawsuit alleging ‘activist teachers’ having sexually ‘intimate conversations’ with students

By Nikolas Lanum
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 15

The One and Only
3d ago

When did they not do so? There have always sexual predators pretending to be teachers. Catch them and ban them or lock them up forever.

Reply
8
LJWR
3d ago

It's not safe to have your kids in some schools these days. It's not the job of teachers to teach kids about sex, it's the parent's job, and most do a pretty good job of it, despite other kids wanting babies as an accessory (MtV teen mother's sets a really bad example.) My kids got really embarrassed when they discovered what my husband and I did know and prohibit. We were pretty open about it and they came out with very few scrambled brains. They're grown and teaching my grandkids the same way. Groomers beware.

Reply
7
Haregewyn Getachew
3d ago

Home school your kids so you don’t have to complain about everything your kids exposed to.

Reply
4
 

Fox News

Comments / 0

