ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations

By Anthony Hennen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43geAs_0kM0AEnk00
Pensions are the result of long-term investments over the length of an employee's career. Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment.

In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension plan and 4-person police pension plan. As a result, the non-uniformed plan understated payroll by $11,000, leading to a $700 underpayment from the state.

The police pension plan understated payroll by $73,000, leading to a $19,000 underpayment.

Though the township will not lose the funding, it will lose the interest that would have resulted, as well as the ability to invest the money sooner. Both pension funds, for police and for non-uniformed workers, remain well-funded. The police pension has a 98.9% funding ratio, and the non-uniformed pension plan has a 101.8% funding ratio.

“Plan officials failed to establish adequate internal control procedures, such as having another individual review the data certified, to ensure the accuracy of the reported data prior to submission,” the audit report noted.

The auditor recommended the township have at least two people certify the data to avoid future errors. Local officials, in response to the report, faulted their advisors.

“We report all participants and their wages on a quarterly basis to our pension consultants and investment advisors (PMRS) and would have thought that they would have advised us as to which staff members qualify for the state aid and are to be included in the annual form AG-385,” officials wrote in their audit response. “Unfortunately, this information was never received by the township from PMRS.”

The auditor emphasized final responsibility falls on township officials themselves.

“Although the municipality may contract with a trustee to administer the financial management of the plan, the fiduciary responsibility for the plan remains with the municipality,” the report noted.

The audit report also noted that $10,000 in state aid was deposited in the township’s general fund, rather than a pension plan, due to a lack of internal controls. The auditor recommended those funds be moved into a pension plan, along with interest.

Over- and underpayments of state aid due to miscalculations aren’t rare in Pennsylvania localities, though many tend to be less than $10,000.

Recent reports noted that Center Township in Indiana County received a $5,000 overpayment, Butler Township in Adams County received a $5,000 overpayment (after correcting a previous $10,000 underpayment), and Wind Gap Borough in Northampton County received a $3,000 overpayment and a $3,000 underpayment all due to similar calculation problems.

Other audits have revealed $40,000 overpayments, $75,000 overpayments, and payments to dead beneficiaries.

Comments / 8

Scott Smith
2d ago

this shows how corrupt the Pennsylvania government is if corporations could do payroll in financial institutions can do retirement but our state government can't even do this simple little thing.

Reply(2)
2
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, myPATH is a user-friendly program that can be used to make income tax payments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Seeking to ease the burden of medical debt on working families, a plan to create the Pennsylvania Medical Debt Repayment Program was unveiled today by state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Nick Pisciottano, both D-Allegheny; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Lackawanna; and Tarik Khan and Donna Bullock, both D-Phila. The lawmakers likened the newly proposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania lawmakers revive bill to rein in regulatory spending

(The Center Square) – Republicans lawmakers will again tackle regulatory reform and the separation of powers in the new legislative session. Previous efforts made some progress, but failed to become law. The latest attempt is proposed Senate Bill 188 that would require legislative approval of “economically significant regulations.” A regulation would be considered economically significant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Tax mandate under ARPA overruled on appeal

(The Center Square) – A federal tax mandate has been shot down by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court ruled a tax mandate tucked into the American Rescue Plan Act that would have prohibited states from using federal funds under the law to “either directly or indirectly” offset any tax decreases or delays in tax increases was unconstitutional. The court rendered a unanimous decision, granting a...
ALABAMA STATE
State College

How Communities in North-Central Pa. Are Attempting to Preserve a Scarce Resource: Darkness

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking action to limit outdoor artificial lighting that is encroaching...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

General Assembly at Complete Standstill

State General Assembly at Complete Standstill while Speaker Plans Listening Tour. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania General Assembly is at a complete standstill. Last week, the state Senate recessed until February 27th as there's a legislative hold-up in the House. The House hasn't set rules or even selected committee chairs as both parties struggle for power. Each has a razor-thin majority that won't change until after vacancy elections February 7th. That House inactivity will be extended soon as new Speaker Mark Rozzi says he's conducting a "listening tour" around the state. The first session will be Wednesday night on the Carnegie Mellon University campus in Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Beefing up substation security worth the cost, lawmaker says

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Ben Moss believes the cost of shutting down thousands of North Carolina homes and businesses amid attacks on the state’s power grid outweighs the expense of beefing up security. The Moore County Republican told The Center Square he doesn’t “want anyone to go through what the citizens of Moore County did” when gunshots on two electrical substations cut power to about 40,000 last month. ...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Op-Ed: To achieve meaningful property tax relief, right size government

After implementing historic income tax reform, Iowa legislators will be turning their focus on property tax reform. Iowans across the political divide are rightly demanding property tax relief. Nevertheless, property tax reform will not be easy. Property taxes are local taxes and at the heart of high property taxes is local government spending. Solving Iowa’s property tax problem for the long-term will require a commitment to responsible spending limits. The Tax Foundation ranked Iowa with the 10th highest property tax burden in the nation. Too...
IOWA STATE
Lancaster Farming

How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?

I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy