Buck O'Neil Bridge updates: approaching halfway

We’re craning our necks and minding the gap. Photo by KCtoday

“Replace the Missouri River bridge now that’s 60 years old, and get one in that will last 100 years.” "[Create] direct connections between 169 and I-35.”

What will happen with the Buck O’Neil Bridge in 2023?

You don’t want to drive on these roads yet. Photo by KCtoday

Recapping 2022

How to build a bridge 101

A bike/pedestrian lane

Access improvements at the downtown airport

A scenic overlook with benches and murals featuring KC icons

Buck O’Neil Bridge project fast facts

Road closures and reroutes. Colossal concrete columns. Soaring steel beams. Most of us have encountered the construction of the newfirst-hand,. The Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced between the airport and 5th Street, creating a major detour.With all this change, you’re probably wondering what’s actually happening on the ground ()?“We have two big goals,” MoDOT Deputy Directorsaid:James confirmed the project is still on track to. Crews broke ground in June 2021, and as we approach, let’s take a look at some major upcoming milestones.“For the first half of this year, it’s going to be hanging steel,” James said.The foundations are set in the river, and the columns are up. That means the rest of the“This year, they’re really going to see the southbound bridge [take shape] — all the way to the Harlem Circle ,” he said.The plan is to finish the southbound bridge by theand transfer northbound trafficwhile the northbound bridge is getting built.With big moves come. In addition to the recently announced US-169 southbound closure, James said an additionalwill be announced later this year.“We appreciate everyone driving by and seeing the work and being patient,” he said. “In two years [...] everything will be a lot better.”In March, MoDOT closed northbound I-35 from 12th Street to Broadway Boulevard to prepare for the new connections. Crews replaced a bridge, built three retaining walls, set new signage, and the closure“We [also] completely replaced all the pavement and drainage,” James said, noting that drivers won’t have to worry about crumbling infrastructure in this section for a long time.Past progress means upcoming milestones can remain on schedule — and there’s a lot slated for 2023.a bridge relies on a lot of support. That’s why the initial phases includedin the river and building columns for the new connection ramps.From there, steel beams connect the columns, and “formwork” gets built on top toand. Crews also tie together tens of thousands ofrods to create mats within the concrete.Once the road is poured and hardened, additional formwork shapes the barriers. Then come thelike striping and signs. Developers also promised this bridge will include:: Replacing the triple-arch design with one that will last longer and cost less in maintenance: June 2021-December 2024: The current bridge opened in 1956 and is nearing the end of its lifespan: $220 million, procured by MoDOT and KCMO