Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
12 Can’t-Miss Deals From West Elm’s Spring Refresh Sale: Save Up to 70% On Sofas, Bedding, and More
Prioritizing our personal space in the winter is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a stylish, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Spring Refresh Sale is happening now with thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 70% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has big-time discounts to update any room.
ETOnline.com
Kyle Richards Shares Her Winter Essentials on Amazon: Shop Her Cozy Home and Fashion Favorites
We must admit: Our favorite Real Housewives have serious style. From their stylish outfits to their expertly decorated lavish homes, they keep it oh-so glam. While most of us don't carry around high-fashion designer wallets and a budget to match, we can all shop like actress Kyle Richards, thanks to Amazon.
ETOnline.com
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Kate Spade's Lunar New Year Sale — Get 23% Off This Weekend
The Lunar New Year is just a day away, and we can't wait to celebrate the holiday by feasting on our deliciously lucky dishes, spending time with our loved ones, and treating ourselves to a little shopping. So many of our favorite brands, from lululemon to Our Place, have released collections in honor of the Year of the Rabbit. In honor of the ocassion, Kate Spade joined the mix by making rabbits look chic with a Lunar New Year collection of purses, apparel and accessories.
Prevention
Julianne Moore Shares Her Go-To Drugstore Cleanser for a Gorgeous Complexion at 62
Julianne Moore, 62, shares the drugstore face cleanser she swears by for healthy skin. The actress uses the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, available on Amazon. She also shares her go-to sunscreen and eye cream. Whether she’s turning heads on the red carpet (seriously, check out her Cannes Film Festival 2022...
ETOnline.com
Ilia Launches New Brightening Eye Cream — Plus 19 More Eye Creams for Dark Circles, Wrinkles and Puffy Eyes
You already know and love clean beauty brand Ilia for its multitasking cheek, lip and eye pigments, true-to-skin foundations and volumizing mascaras, but now Ilia is expanding its skincare line with a retinol-free anti-aging eye cream. According to the brand, the Bright Start eye cream works to reduce wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles over time while providing instant relief with a cooling ceramic tip.
I'm the CEO of $560 million food brand Huel. I wear the same thing to work every day and always get 7.5 hours of sleep — here's what my morning routine is like.
Huel CEO James McMaster spoke to Insider about how he keeps his mornings productive, from muting notifications to, unsurprisingly, drinking Huel.
ETOnline.com
The Best Headphone and Earbud Deals Available Now: Save 35% On Apple's Beats Studio 3
Whether gifted to a loved one or used yourself to tune out the world, a pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be a game changer on plane and trains, for working from home, or during a grueling workout. Listening to music without distractions is simply the best for increasing your focus and enjoying your day. If your earbuds have run their course, some of the best headphones and wireless earbuds are on sale right now to help you cut through the noise.
Kristin Cavallari Masters Wedding Guest Style in Lightweight Dress, $58 Earrings and Strappy Sandals
Kristin Cavallari brought her own effortless take to wedding guest dressing this weekend. On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before stepping out on a beach to celebrate close friend Steph Biegel’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight cream dress with a faintly sheer texture, overlaid with rounded 3D flower petal-like panels for a whimsical touch. Draped over a matte cream crop top for a clever layering trick, Cavallari’s bohemian dress was smoothly paired with a gold ring, delicate pendant necklace and lightweight abstract tan drop earrings — the $58 Nudist style from her own label,...
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
Comments / 0