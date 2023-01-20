ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County Parks Levy helps build a bridge to Pierce County

By Spencer Pauley
The Center Square
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of King County

(The Center Square) – The King and Pierce County line will be connected over the White River in 2024 following an announced steel trail bridge project.

The 22 mile long trail is expected to be completed sometime in 2024. The project costs an estimated $16 million. The King County Parks Levy helped generate $12.8 towards the project.

The levy is approximately $7.60 per month for the owner of a home with an assessed property value of $500,000, according to the county.

The remaining $3.2 million was funded through contributions from the City of Buckley, Pierce County, the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and the Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition.

“The Foothills Trail is important to both of our communities and the addition of the new segment will provide more than just recreation opportunities,” Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier said in a statement. “This project is a great example of how government and community partners can work together to create something that will provide benefits for residents and the local economies for years to come.”

The White River separates both ends of the Foothills Trail, blocking access for 238,000 residents, schools, business districts and civic centers from reaching the other side of the river, according to King County.

The bridge is expected to be 572-feet-long once completed next year. It will connect cities bordering the King-Pierce county line, including Enumclaw, Buckley, South Prairie, Orting and Puyallup.

“This new segment will provide wonderful opportunities for folks to get outside and enjoy the beauty of our region, while also providing a new form of access to local businesses by filling in the missing link between Buckley and Enumclaw,” King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn said.

King County added that the bridge will also be used as an alternative emergency route for pedestrians and vehicles if the State Route 410 bridge in Buckley, WA is impassable after a catastrophic event.

