Saint Helens, OR

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families

When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho

While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
IDAHO STATE
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls

Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned

SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
KEPR

Representative Dan Newhouse tours local addiction recovery center on Monday

Kennewick Wash. — Today, Representative Dan Newhouse toured Ideal Option, a local Addiction Recovery Center in Kennewick to learn more about treatment options for the growing opioid epidemic. Leaders from the treatment center tell us they offer rehabilitation options for everything from alcohol abuse to stimulant and opioid treatments....

