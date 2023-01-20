ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated

New York’s financial watchdog is cautioning firms to segregate customers’ cryptocurrency assets from their own. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued that warning Monday (Jan. 23) as it updated its regulations designed to protect consumers from insolvencies at digital asset companies. “DFS’s virtual currency...
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Team to Speed Up FX Rate Quotes

BNY Mellon has teamed with Fiserv to offer financial institutions faster foreign exchange rate quotes. “One of the main challenges for U.S. financial institutions looking to access real-time FX [foreign exchange] rate quotes for payments is that the costs associated with integrating to a banking partner can be prohibitive,” Isabel Schmidt, global co-head of payments at BNY Mellon, said in a Monday (Jan. 24) news release.
Automated Treasury Management Platform Tempts Business Savers with 4% Yields

As businesses cut costs and horde cash, automated treasury management systems are getting a closer look. In a bid to help businesses earn more money on their idle cash with minimal effort, FinTech startup Mayfair has launched an automated treasury management solution to help businesses earn more on idle cash.
Report: FIS Shares Up 2% on Talk of Potential Takeover

FIS has reportedly heard from an interested potential buyer. Seeking Alpha reported Thursday (Jan. 19), citing an unnamed source, that an unknown potential buyer is considering acquiring all or some of the company. The financial services technology firms’ stock is up about 2% Thursday, driven by speculation about such interest...
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
SEC and Nexo Settle Charges Around Crypto Asset Lending Product

Nexo has settled the federal and state charges brought against its crypto asset lending product. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release that Nexo will pay $45 million in penalties and stop offering its earned interest product (EIP) after being charged with failing to register the offer and sale of that product.
Highland Europe Closes Billion-Euro Fund to Invest in Digital Startups

Highland Europe has closed a billion-euro fund to back growth-stage digital-focused businesses. The European arm of global venture capital (VC) investor Highland Capital Partners announced the close of its fifth and largest fund on Monday (Jan. 23), stating it had raised the billion euros ($1.09 billion) “to double down on its strategy of backing the Continent’s most outstanding founder-led teams in software and internet businesses.”
Silvergate and Signature Banks Tap FHLB Funds for Crypto Lending

Two cryptocurrency-sector banks have turned to the federal mortgage system to ease customer withdrawals. Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank have borrowed billions from Federal Home Loan Banks, the system created to back mortgage lending during the Great Depression, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Jan. 21). Signature borrowed nearly...
Coverdash Launches Embedded Business Insurance Solutions

Coverdash has announced the launch of its insurance solutions and the closing of an oversubscribed seed round. The business-focused InsurTech said in a Monday (Jan. 23) blog post that it makes it easier for eCommerce merchants, gig workers and other business owners to buy and manage business insurance. “We have...
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm

KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Synchrony Core Purchase Volumes Grow 11% as Charge-Offs Also Increase

For Synchrony Financial, consumer spending volumes remain robust, receivables increased — and loans past due are on the rise. As the largest provider of private label cards, Synchrony's results offer a snapshot of how card spending growth among prime and non-prime consumers has been faring and how they've been paying down those obligations.
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
FTX Revival News Lifts Token and Adds Millions to Coffers

As FTX mulls a return to operations, its FTT token stash is growing more valuable. This, as the CEO tasked with steering the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange through its bankruptcy, John J. Ray III, announced yesterday (Jan. 19) that FTX is exploring a return to crypto trading operations, per a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Cowboy Ventures goes bigger with $260M across two new funds, including an opportunity fund

The amount is more than all the capital that the outfit has raised across its previous funds, which were sized at $40 million, $60 million and $95 million, respectively. Then again, the team has grown over the years from being a one-person firm to an outfit with an investor team, including fintech specialist Jill Williams, who Lee recruited from Anthemis, and Amanda Robson, who was pulled out of Norwest Venture Partners, where she worked with numerous enterprise software companies, including some focused on AI and robotics. (Longtime Silicon Valley attorney Ted Wang is also closely associated with the fund as a “board partner” and advises more than a dozen of its portfolio companies.)
Visa and Fintech District Partner to Expand Italy’s FinTech Ecosystem

Visa and Fintech District have partnered to help expand the FinTech ecosystem in Italy. Fintech District is a community of national and international stakeholders in the Italian FinTech ecosystem, according to the group’s website. “The partnership with Fintech District will allow us to further expand our network in Italy,...
Inclusive Capital takes a stake in Bayer — 3 ways it may build value with a sustainable focus

Business: is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
